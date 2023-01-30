How to replay levels in Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush is an anime-style rhythm-action game where players must traverse hurdles and fight enemies to the tune of music. The main character is aspiring rockstar Chai, who is fused with an MP3 player that lets him hear the world's rhythm.

He teams up with other like-minded friends to take on the evil corporation that wronged him. The game features a third-person perspective and a humorous, self-aware story with fun characters.

Critics and fans have ecstatically praised Hi-Fi Rush for its excellent quality and polish, as well as an interesting marketing maneuver of not hyping it up. The game has several levels, areas, and chapters for players to unlock. It also gives them scores depending on their performance, and many might want to replay levels to fare better.

How to access previously played levels in Hi-Fi Rush

Players must complete the entire game at least once to replay levels in Hi-Fi Rush. Reaching this point will unlock new sets of difficulties as well as a level selection option. Chai will need to interact with the couch in the hideout to find the latter. From this point, they can take another shot at any level they want.

How to improve scores in Hi-Fi Rush

Being able to play levels again gives one an opportunity to have a better overall score in the game. Here are a few aspects that need to be considered:

Checks what kind of moves Chai is doing and how much damage he is inflicting during combat. This is represented by the giant alphabet in the top right corner, and certain thresholds must be reached to get a perfect score.

Another important factor to account for is how well players time their jumps, dashes, and attacks to the rhythm of the music. An accuracy of 85% or higher is needed to reach the S rank.

Finally, the game judges how quickly a level has been completed, but this alone does not award the player a high rank. They must balance the above two points as well to get a good score.

Replaying levels also allows players to access areas they couldn't before, like the ones blocked by fire or walls that Macaron can break. Furthermore, there is the Rhythm mastery difficulty level that can be attempted by hardcore players to test the limits of their skills.

Hi-Fi Rush features a host of interesting characters with quirky personalities. All of them can be recruited to help players during combat situations and get through a variety of obstacles. These supports also add to the story with their funny quips and insights while helping Chai on his journey.

Bethesda released the game with no warning at all, and its popularity relies on word of mouth. Thankfully, everyone is saying good things about Hi-Fi Rush, which is available on the game pass. Players can also get the game on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

