How to report a player in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard, in some ways, is just another entry in the series when it comes to its player base.

Like many Call of Duty games in the past, you are going to come across players that you don't get along with. Maybe they are being verbally abusive, have an offensive name, or are just straight up cheating.

Hopefully the latter is taken care of by the new anti-cheat modification, but in any case, you can still report a player in Call of Duty: Vanguard for their poor behavior. All you need to do is find them on your Recent Players list.

How you can report players in Call of Duty: Vanguard that cause issues or are cheating

The Social menu in Call of Duty: Vanguard. (Image via Activision)

Reporting a player in Call of Duty: Vanguard is really simple. If someone is bothering you in the game or you can tell they are obviously hacking with their performance, simply remember their username.

Make sure you're on the Multiplayer menu. If you're playing Call of Duty: Vanguard on Xbox, press Y. If you are on PlayStation, you will need to press Triangle.

360 Raid Runners @MrRageNow @Activision Why is every lobby before and after on Vanguard full of racist voices and comments? Can we see perma bans for players that do this? Why no report button for voice chat also? @Activision Why is every lobby before and after on Vanguard full of racist voices and comments? Can we see perma bans for players that do this? Why no report button for voice chat also?

For those playing Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC, you can just move your cursor to the Social tab on your screen and click on that. That will open a window with a variety of options, like Friends or Recent Players.

Select the Recent Players list and you can scroll through all of the players who you aren't familiar with that appeared in your last couple of lobbies. Highlight the username you want to report.

At this point, press A on Xbox or X on PlayStation. On PC, just click on the player's name itself. This will open another set of options, such as seeing their profile, adding them as a friend, and the selection for reporting them.

🕊️✡️ TH3 SK1NT S4M4R1T4N ✡️🕊️ @OtakuDante If you are playing CoD Vanguard, and suspect cheaters report them. It'll make the experience better for you and every other legit player. We need to nip this problem in the bud early. If you are playing CoD Vanguard, and suspect cheaters report them. It'll make the experience better for you and every other legit player. We need to nip this problem in the bud early.

Choose Report Player and you will be given a handful of reasons. Select the most appropriate option for what their offense is. Confirm the reason and you will have successfully reported them in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Per Activision, they are taking these reports very seriously. They state each report is reviewed and appropriate action will be taken if necessary. Activision cannot provide updates or actions taken as the result of a report, however.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider