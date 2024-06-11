How to report players for toxic voice chat in Battlefield 2042

Users can finally report players for toxic voice chat in Battlefield 2042, with the feature rolling out recently. It now allows players to report others in the match who are not abiding by EA’s Rules of Conduct. According to EA, the primary intention of this move was to "reinforce positive behavior" in the game's community and make sure that players who misuse voice chat in a match do not get away with their misdeeds.

This includes the usage of abusive, offensive, or harmful language that can impact other players negatively in the game's community. In this brief guide, we take a close look at how you can report a player for toxic voice chat in Battlefield 2042.

Step-by-step guide to report players for toxic voice chat in Battlefield 2042

To report players for toxic voice chat in Battlefield 2042, follow the steps below:

During your match, open the pause menu .

. Select ' Squad and Players ' from the menu.

' from the menu. Click on the name of the player you wish to report.

you wish to report. Choose ' more.'

Then, click on 'Report.'

Finally, select 'Abusive Voice Chat' as the reason for the report.

This will directly send a report to the moderation team, which will then be reviewed. If abusive or toxic chat is indeed noticed, the party at fault will be punished.

Although Battlefield has yet to discuss the exact severity of these punishments, players who use abusive or toxic chat might get banned from using any form of communication in the game permanently or for a certain duration of time.

Alternatively, you can also block players for abusive chat in-game, which will mute them across all the voice and text chat channels for you. To do so, simply follow the abovementioned steps and instead of 'Report' just select 'Block.' Then confirm that you want to block them.

While the feature will ensure a positive community experience for all, EA has also asked players not to abuse the report feature. Hence, it is advised to only report players when they indulge in behavior that is deemed toxic or negative.

That covers everything you need to know about reporting players for toxic or abusive voice chat in Battlefield 2042. Note that voice chat moderation is now a part of the game and cannot be turned off. EA instead recommends players opt out of voice chat if they don't want to be a part of the moderation.

