How to reroll in Blue Archive

Rerolling in Blue Archive is the best way to start strong, especially if you want powerful 3-star students early on. Since you take on the role of a teacher relying on your students to fight, getting top-tier units right from the beginning can save you a lot of struggle down the line.

Thankfully, Blue Archive makes rerolling simple, even beginner-friendly. This guide will walk you through the process of rerolling in Blue Archive.

The fastest way to reroll in Blue Archive

To get started on your first reroll in Blue Archive, launch the game and play as a Guest. This option lets you wipe your account easily if your luck doesn’t go your way. As the game starts, you’ll go through a few story and battle tutorials. While the battle tutorial can’t be skipped, tapping rapidly speeds it up significantly. During this intro, you’ll be prompted to do your first ten pulls.

Reroll in Blue Archive using the ‘Play as Guest’ option to easily reset your account (Image via NEXON Korea)

This multi-pull can be rerolled up to ten times, so take your time and aim for at least two 3-star characters. Once you're satisfied with the roll, continue through a short battle. Afterward, you’ll be brought to the first bonding quest screen, but you can exit it immediately. Open your mailbox in the top-right corner and claim all the launch gifts and resources. This gives you enough to do 40 more pulls — either on the rate-up banner or the standard towards the end. Complete a few daily tasks to earn another ten pulls.

After you’ve done all your pulls, decide your next move. If you're happy with your results, go to the Account section and link your Nexon account to secure it. If you’re not satisfied, simply click “Reset Account” to start fresh. Rerolls after the first run usually take 10 to 15 minutes each.

Rerolling in Blue Archive is one of the easiest and most rewarding starts you can get. Aim for three to four three-star characters early, or try even harder until you get picks like Himari or Aris (Maid). Even if you’re playing casually, having a stacked team from the start will make your early game much smoother.

