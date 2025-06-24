How to restore stamina in Death Stranding 2

Stamina in Death Stranding 2 is important for helping you traverse many treacherous locations in a post-apocalyptic Australia. From sprinting and climbing rocky terrain to crossing river bodies like shallow streams, stamina plays a major role in helping you do these things.

This article will help you know how to restore and increase your stamina in Death Stranding 2 so that you can traverse the vast wilderness without getting too exhausted by the load of all the cargo you are carrying.

Restoring stamina in Death Stranding 2

You can rest to restore stamina in Death Standing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Stamina in Death Stranding 2 depletes in many ways. Whenever you sprint, carry heavy equipment above your load limit, cross streams, and climb steep slopes, you consume stamina, denoted by the stamina gauge.

If you run out of stamina in the middle of these activities, you will fall, which can lead to terrible consequences. Not only will you get hurt, but you might drop all the cargo you are carrying, scattering it around you.

There are two main ways of restoring stamina, They are:

Resting and sleeping : Resting will help you restore all your stamina. You can rest almost anywhere, realistically possible by pressing the square button on the PS5. You will get to see Sam massaging his shoulders. You can also sleep for some time by setting up camp.

: Resting will help you restore all your stamina. You can rest almost anywhere, realistically possible by pressing the square button on the PS5. You will get to see Sam massaging his shoulders. You can also sleep for some time by setting up camp. Drink water: Under many dire circumstances, water helps us survive as humans, which players must not forget when playing this game. When you are carrying water, you can use it by going to your canteen section under your equipment tab. One of the best ways to refill water is by simply standing on it wherever you find it in this game.

How to increase stamina in Death Stranding 2

Drink water in Death Stranding 2 to restore stamina (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

You can upgrade stamina in Death Stranding 2 by drinking the three energy cans found in your private rooms in the various bunkers you visit throughout your journey to link the Chiral Network. Each of these cans gives you a stamina boost of 10%, up to a maximum of 25%. However, remember that these boosts are temporary and will last for some time.

