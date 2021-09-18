How to ride Lox in Valheim

The new Hearth and Home update to Valheim added some great features to the Viking adventure game.

The Lox is a large, wooly creature that resembles a rhinoceros. It is also a reptile, so this creature is extremely interesting. However, the Lox have awful vision and hearing, making their hostility toward Valheim players a bit useless.

These animals have a new purpose with the aforementioned update. Valheim players can tame a Lox, suit them up with a saddle, and ride them through the world.

Valheim: How to ride a Lox

A player riding a Lox in Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

The first step is to tame a Lax in Valheim. These creatures are found in the Plains Biome, which is available at any point in the game. To tame them, players need to spend some time feeding them.

The Lox will eat Barley, Cloudberries, or Flax. These can be gathered from plants throughout the Plains Biome of Valheim. Feeding a Lox will cause hearts to appear, and the closer you get, the faster you will be able to tame it.

Hearth and Home update is off to a rewarding start so far! 🥰 #Valheim Not only can we name our tamed creatures, but we can ride Lox, too!Hearth and Home update is off to a rewarding start so far! 🥰 @Shado_Wansu Not only can we name our tamed creatures, but we can ride Lox, too!



Feed it for long enough and its kindness toward you will increase. No longer will it be hostile. Instead, it will look upon you as its master and will be tamed. Now, all you need is a Lox saddle.

For that to happen, the player must defeat the fourth boss of Valheim, Moder. Moder will drop 10 dragon tears after being defeated, which can be used to create an Artisan Table. Use the Artisan Table to build the Blast Furnace and Spinning Wheel.

Once you have done that, gather 20 Leather Scraps, 20 Linen Threads, and 15 Black Metal. These are the ingredients required for you to craft a Lox saddle in Valheim.

Anonymous @ubiplzhelp @Valheimgame now that i can tame and ride a lox can i walk him through a portal please 🥺. Don’t want to leave my bud alone when i go on journeys @Valheimgame now that i can tame and ride a lox can i walk him through a portal please 🥺. Don’t want to leave my bud alone when i go on journeys

After you have obtained a Lox saddle, simply approach the Lox that you tamed. Place your Lox saddle in a hotkey position and press that button once you are close to the Lox.

The Lox saddle will physically appear on the Lox after this happens. Aim at the saddle now and click. This will mount you on top of the Lox in Valheim and allow you to direct it.

