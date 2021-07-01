How to ring every school bell in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 contains more than a few challenges to complete within levels, and the school bells are another one on the list for players to hunt down.

The bell challenge found specifically at the school level is Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2. Therefore, players will need to find the bells within both games for the challenge.

One of the defining factors of the school bells is the wallriding aspect. Each school bell will require players to wallride to reach the objective. To do so, players should ride up to a wall at an angle. Then, quickly jump to make contact higher on the wall and use the grind button to initiate the wallride. Players should practice if they need to before getting all of the school bells.

All school bell locations in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2

Finding all the bells won't take players too long because there are only five in total that needs to be found. However, both Tony Hawk Pro Skater games have their own locations.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1

School Bell #1

When the school level begins in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, there will be a narrow alleyway in front of the player. Head down that alley and stay towards the right-hand side. Once players turn on the right-hand corner, the bell can be found on the wall very closely.

School Bell #2

With that bell rung, players should head back down the alleyway where they started but take another right at the end of the alley. Follow that path next, and players should head down some stairs to an open area with a middle school building close by. It will have "South Beach Middle School" displayed on it, and the wall on the left side has a bell.

School Bell #3

Players should continue to the right from that bell, and they will eventually find a large red building with lit-up windows in the front. The third bell will be found on that front-facing wall.

School Bell #4

Players should still stick to the right until they find a billboard. Take a left after that and follow a narrow winding path that leads up. There is a bell on the wall on the left end of the path.

School Bell #5

Head back to the previous bell, which was the third, and get on top of the roof of the building to the right. The bell will be found there.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2

School Bell #1

As soon as the level starts, players should look at the wall to the right where the bell is in plain sight.

School Bell #2

After the first bell, head down the staircase with a railing and stick to the right. The second bell will appear fast.

School Bell #3

Keep to the right and head towards a ramp that will lead to a new alley. The sign that it's the correct way will be a library on the right. Players should look for a light above a ramp in the corner, and the bell is on the small ramp.

School Bell #4

Sticking to the right again, players will find the fourth bell on the wall before dropping into the next area.

School Bell #5

Going right yet again, players need to keep their eyes peeled for a dumpster. The final bell will be right above it.

