How do you rob a house in Roblox Brookhaven?

In Roblox Brookhaven, players can flex their skills at breaking the law by robbing houses. It can be a great opportunity to get cash from other hard-working citizens, though it is not without its own struggles.

It takes a bit of effort, but if you want to play the part and put in the time, you too can rob a house and walk away with a big check. Here is how you rob a house in Roblox Brookhaven.

Roblox Brookhaven: How do you rob a house?

Like an actual robbery taking place, the first step is to pick a home. The choices available come down to whether or not the homes are locked or not. If the house is locked, you cannot rob it; if it isn’t locked, you’re good to go.

Walk up to the house and simply walk inside. Alternatively, the binoculars can be used to teleport.

Look on the highest floor for the safe (Image via Roblox)

Once inside your victim’s home, locate the safe. Since it can be moved, it can be difficult to find—especially if the house you’re robbing is huge. Generally speaking, the player will find the safe on the highest floor, usually in the bedroom or closet.

Press the remote button to blow up the bomb (Image via Roblox)

When you’ve located the safe, forget using a code. Take the bomb out of your inventory and drop it in front of the safe. Try to get as close as possible because sometimes it can be tricky. After the explosion goes off and the safe is opened, take the money and run.

How do you get a bomb in Roblox Brookhaven?

The criminal base is inside (Image via Roblox)

Before houses in Roblox Brookhaven can be robbed, players need to have a bomb in their inventory. Players can get one from the Criminal Base, located in the basement of the Starbrooks Coffee, which is right next to the Rockstar shop.

Jump down and grab a bomb (Image via Roblox)

Inside the building, head to the back. You’ll see stairs and a “Do Not Enter” sign. Once in the basement, there are two paths. Take the one on the left that looks like a closet. Click on the hanging light above, and a trapdoor will open. Inside the secret home is a box of explosives.

