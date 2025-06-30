Learning how to roll in Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is extremely beneficial and a must-know combat technique if you want to survive and dominate in this game. It is an easy-to-execute dodge maneuver that will allow you to juke enemies, avoid gunfire, and most of all, become an exceptionally hard target to hit.
This article will provide you with a detailed guide on how you can execute a roll in Star Wars: Battlefront 2. Read below to know more.
A guide to roll in Star Wars: Battlefront 2
Before we focus on how you can execute a roll in the game, let's understand the benefits of learning this mechanic:
Why you should learn to combat roll
As we stated above, the combat roll is an easy way to avoid gunfire and continuously juke enemies. It allows you to stay mobile, dash away from incoming attacks, and be a hindrance against enemy players. The combat roll, when used right, will allow you to constantly switch positions between natural cover, allowing you to push offensively without taking damage.
This maneuver is crucial not just for players who want to lead the frontline, but for every player who will be participating in combat. A mere two-step process can help you avoid an incoming attack, and we believe it's worth spending some time to learn it.
How to roll
Rolling is a two-step process that requires you to input both a directional key and the crouch key. Here's how you can do it:
- First and foremost, choose a direction you want to roll in and start strafing.
- Once you start strafing, you can now chain two inputs of the crouch key to execute a roll in the game.
Following these two steps will allow you to successfully roll in Star Wars: Battlefront 2. Now, you are not merely restricted by a four-directional roll. You can roll diagonally and execute jump rolls. Once you've mastered the basics, you can try out unique chains of command to execute your desired combat roll in the game.
For PC players, the roll key is generally bound to 'Left Alt'. As for console players, it's primarly bound to the crouch key, on 'Circle' for PlayStation controllers, and 'B' for XBox controllers.
That's everything that you need to know about how you can roll in Star Wars: Battlefront 2. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section.
