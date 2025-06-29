Star Wars: Battlefront 2 error code 2396: Possible fixes and reasons

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 error code 2396 has been a recurring problem for a lot of players. This error code is believed to stem from server-related issues, which could be on either the client-side, or the server side itself. When this error code pops up, you're prevented from queueing up for any of the game modes offered in the game until the issue is resolved.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the Star Wars: Battlefront 2 error code 2396. Read below to know more.

Potential fixes for Star Wars: Battlefront 2 error code 2396

Here are some of the possible workarounds you can try in order to bypass the Star Wars: Battlefront 2 error code 2396:

1) Check your internet connection

If you have spotty internet and are suffering from issues such as disconnection and packet-loss, it might lead to your game showing you the error code 2396. Now, first and foremost, if that is indeed the case, we urge you to check your internet connection and contact your ISP (internet service provider) in case of any network outages.

2) Opt for Ethernet connection

Following up on the previous solution, if your internet seems to be working fine, and the problem still persists, it might be because of your choice of network connection. If you are playing the game on a wireless connection, you are bound to suffer from network-related issues in-game.

We urge you to get a good quality Ethernet cable and set up a LAN connection between your computer/console and the internet router. With a LAN setup, you will have access to high-speed, uninterrupted data, preventing further occurrences of such errors.

3) Wait for a hotfix

In case the issue is confirmed to have stemmed from a server-side problem, then the best you can do is wait for an official hotfix.

If the issue is limited to only a few players, including yourself, then you can try contacting EA's customer service, and get in touch with professionals who can help you bypass this problem.

Possible reasons for Star Wars: Battlefront 2 error code 2396

The error code 2396 in Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is largely believed to be a server-related problem. While its causes have not been accurately diagnosed, the community largely believes that the primary factors that lead to this problem generally stem from network and server difficulties.

As such, we have offered a list of temporary workarounds that you can try in order to bypass this problem. If the solutions mentioned above do not work, your best bet would be to contact customer support.

That's everything that you need to know about the Star Wars: Battlefront 2 error code 2396. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section.

