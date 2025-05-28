What do you do with Credits in Star Wars Battlefront 2?

By Prit Chauhan
Modified May 28, 2025 10:38 GMT
What do you do with credits in Star Wars Battlefront 2
You can use Credits to customize your Heroes and Ships in Star Wars Battlefront 2 (Image via EA)

Credits in Star Wars Battlefront 2 can be used to customize your Heroes and Ships. In the game, Credits and Crystals are both currencies. However, the former is typically earned by playing the game, while the latter must be purchased using real money. Both currencies help you buy emotes, skins, voice lines, and more.

This article explains the role of Credits in Star Wars Battlefront 2 and how to use them in the game.

Using Credits in Star Wars Battlefront 2

Star Wars Battlefront 2 skins can be bought using Credits (Image via EA)
Credits are essentially a reward in the ecosystem of Star Wars Battlefront 2. You can earn them simply by playing and winning games and completing certain challenges. At the end of each game, you earn a certain number of Credits that can later be used to purchase items.

Here's how to use Credits in Star Wars Battlefront 2:

  • To use your Credits, go to the Collections tab from the menu.
  • This action will take you to your extensive list of Heroes and Ships. All these items are unlocked for free in the game, so you don't need to use Credits to buy them.
  • Next, pick the Hero or Ship of your choice and click on the respective icon.
  • This will take you to their inventory page. You can choose from a list of Appearances, Emotes, Victory Poses, and Voice Lines. Appearances are essentially skins in Battlefront 2.
  • Then, choose the item of your choice from these and purchase it using Credits.
By following the aforementioned steps, you can buy items from the Collections tab using Credits in Star Wars Battlefront 2. You can also use Crystals, although they generally require you to spend real money to acquire.

The idea is that you don't have to grind the game to buy skins if you want them quickly. You can purchase Crystals with real money and use them instead of Credits, which are earned by playing the game.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 experienced a sudden surge in the number of players in May 2025, breaking records and years of stagnant player count. This makes it the perfect time to get some skins and play online.

Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

