Star Wars fans are looking for the best heavy loadout to use in Battlefront 2 after the game witnessed a sudden rise in player count. Among the four classes featured in the game, heavy units are essentially juggernauts on both offensive and defensive fronts. With their sentry gun, impact grenade, and combat shield, heavy units can dominate the battlefield.

With weapons that allow this class to quickly clear chokepoints and Star cards that further boos their presence, good heavy units can alter the course of the battle.

This article will go over the best heavy loadout to use in Battlefront 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best heavy loadout to use in Battlefront 2 right now

Heavy units have quite a few blasters to choose from. These enable them to take down a cluster of enemies or even make heroes fall back when focus-fired. Let's go over a few good blaster choices for the best heavy loadout to use in Battlefront 2:

DC-15LE : Good fire rate, decent hipfire accuracy, and good damage per shot

: Good fire rate, decent hipfire accuracy, and good damage per shot TL-50 : Good fire rate, concussive blast secondary fire, decent damage per shot

: Good fire rate, concussive blast secondary fire, decent damage per shot T-21: Mediocre fire rate, high damage per shot, no optics, low TTK (time to kill)

These weapons can be further enhanced with mods like concussive shot, ion-shot, burst mod, and so on.

Heavy class abilities that can be enhanced with Star Cards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

Also read: Should you try Star Wars Battlefront 2 in 2025?

Working in tandem with these blasters in Battlefront 2 are Star cards. These cards offer Boost and Ability enhancements and allow the heavy units to utilize bonus traits. These items maximize their presence on the battlefield. Let's go over some Star Cards options for the best heavy loadout to use in Battlefront 2:

Bounty Hunter : Gain battlepoints at an increased rate (unlocks at Heavy class level 20)

: Gain battlepoints at an increased rate (unlocks at Heavy class level 20) Improved Combat Shield : Grants bonus health and recharges quicker (unlocks at class level 2)

: Grants bonus health and recharges quicker (unlocks at class level 2) Mobile Sentry : Increased mobility and reduced damage during sentry mode with health regeneration kicking in during deployment (unlocks at class level 15)

: Increased mobility and reduced damage during sentry mode with health regeneration kicking in during deployment (unlocks at class level 15) Survivalist (Boost Card): Reduces health regeneration delay (unlocks at Heavy class level 30).

(Boost Card): Reduces health regeneration delay (unlocks at Heavy class level 30). Supercharged Sentry: Explosive blast in each senty shot, health regeneration kicks in during deployment (unlocks at class level 30)

