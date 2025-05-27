With the sudden onset of Star Wars fans getting back into the game, players are looking for an assault loadout to use in Battlefront 2. One of the four classes in the game, Assault units specialize in close- and medium-range lethality. In teamfights, they help spearhead an attack and clear out enemy spaces. With a few good weapon options like A280, CR-2 and more, a good assault loadout can help players make the most of this class.

This article will go over the best assault loadout to use in Battlefront 2 for those getting back into the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best assault loadout to use in Battlefront 2 right now

Depending upon one's playstyle there are a few assault class weapons to choose from. Be it long to mid-range poking or shredding in close quarters, here are a look at a few good weapon options:

CR-2 : High fire rate SMG, low damage, automatic firemode, good for close range combat.

: High fire rate SMG, low damage, automatic firemode, good for close range combat. A280 : High damage, burst firemode, good for medium-long range operation.

: High damage, burst firemode, good for medium-long range operation. E-11D: High damage, slow fire rate, good at hipfiring.

The performance of these weapons can be enhanced with mods like improved recoil, ionshot, improved cooling and so on.

AT-AT in Star Wars Battlefront 2 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Also read: Should you try Star Wars Battlefront 2 in 2025?

Combined with these weapon choices that vary according to gamers and their playstyles, Star Cards enable the Assault class to reach their peak potential. These cards grant certain traits, and help enhance a class and their abilities. Let us go over a few Star Cards options for the best assault loadout to use in Battlefront 2:

Acid Launcher : Equip a launcher that throws acid pellets that deal damage over time (unlocks at class level 25).

: Equip a launcher that throws acid pellets that deal damage over time (unlocks at class level 25). Assault Training : Rewards players with health for each eliminated enemy (unlocks at class level 2).

: Rewards players with health for each eliminated enemy (unlocks at class level 2). Bodyguard (Boost Card): Take reduced damage when at critical health (unlocks at Assault class level 2).

(Boost Card): Take reduced damage when at critical health (unlocks at Assault class level 2). Survivalist (Boost Card): Reduces health regeneration delay (unlocks at Assault class level 15).

(Boost Card): Reduces health regeneration delay (unlocks at Assault class level 15). Toughen Up: Grants faster health regeneration when active (unlocks at class level 20).

