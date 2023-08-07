How to romance Halsin in bear form in Baldur's Gate 3

Romancing Halsin in Baldur's Gate 3 differs from being intimate with the other companions, and there's a good reason for that. After all, he's a Druid, a class whose members can alter their shape and change into animals. Their bear form gained immense popularity during a pre-launch trailer after it was revealed that players could get intimate as animals. You can recreate the iconic scene shown in that clip in Larian's latest adventure.

When it comes to romancing your companions, this title offers ample freedom. You can have relationships with any of them and even change partners if you match some required criteria. To romance Halsin in your bear form, you'll have to follow the steps mentioned in the next section.

Romance Halsin in the bear form in Baldur's Gate 3

The first step begins with having Halsin return to your camp, which can only be done if you help the Tiefling refugees. After you have defeated the goblins, this grand Druid will return to Emerald Grove.

Subsequently, here's what you need to do:

Go and speak to him. He will suggest that you set up camp for the night. He will also be present in it, and after a long rest, this title will reveal the next part of Act 1 (go to Moonrise Towers). In general, always speak and act in such a fashion that Halsin's approval rating for your character in Baldur's Gate 3 is high.

Act 2 will take you to a location called Last Light Inn. You'll have to keep Isobel and the Cleric alive at all costs till this point. If you fail to do that, you'll never be able to romance the grand Druid.

In the Last Light Inn, speak with the sleeping man. You'll get an objective to find Thaniel.

Halsin will join you in a massive fight on this mission, and you'll have to protect him at all costs. If you successfully pull off this task, he will become available to recruit into your squad.

The remaining process for romancing him is similar to what you do to romance your other companions.

As visible in the official livestream, Halsin turns to a bear and explains that it's a process that occurs involuntarily with him. While he manages to change back to his humanoid form, there's a dialog option that allows you to tell him that you like his druid form.

This will turn him back into a bear during romance. Having the ability to change to an animal form is available for all characters that belong to the Druid class.

Interestingly, some players have reported that he allows you to have relationships with other companion NPCs in Baldur's Gate 3. This remains to be tested on my save, but it will undoubtedly make him different from the others.

The grand Druid is powerful in terms of his abilities and powers. However, he becomes available for squads later in Baldur's Gate 3 and hence is used sparingly by the community.