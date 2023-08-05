Where to find Wyll early in Baldur's Gate 3?

There are several Companions you can recruit in Baldur's Gate 3. Since they have their own predetermined history, the Overworld will react to them according to their past. One of the heroes with a backstory is Wyll, an Origin character. Once you find him, he will help you uncover the evil doings of the devil. This hero has unique abilities, stats, and intentions, and you can add him to the party to learn more about the world.

The title provides multiple options to start your career journey in this role-playing game. You can add Wyll as a companion or choose him as a playing character. It all depends on how you want to explore the intriguing storyline. Here is how you can find Wyll early in Baldur's Gate 3.

Wyll's location in Baldur's Gate 3

Wyll in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

To find Companion Wyll, you must first head toward the map's northern side in Baldur's Gate 3. There is a place called Emerald Grove where you meet him. Start heading north from the starting beach. Before reaching the Grove, you must cross many regions, such as Roadside Cliffs and Emerald Grove Environs.

After reaching the destination, find the training ground. To do that, you must enter through the entrance and walk some distance. You will meet many NPCs along the way but ignore them and keep moving straight. You will reach the training area once you travel a certain distance, where you will find Wyll.

You can also meet a merchant along the path who provides items, and you can sell your extra objects to him. You can move forward without interaction if you do not want to trade anything.

Once you get near the training area, use your cursor to click on Wyll. You have to start the conversation with him, and according to how you approach him, he will respond to you. Since you have the power to control dialogs, you must use the right sets of dialogs to persuade him. Depending on the conversation, this companion will react to your request.

Wyll's race is Human (Image via Larian Studios)

If Wyll does not agree to join immediately, he will present you with a task in Baldur's Gate 3. It doesn't matter whether you complete the mission or not. He will only join you after successful persuasion. Here is a list of Wyll's Starting Equipment and Skill Proficiencies.

Wyll's Starting Equipment

Papped Armour

Leather Boots

Rapier

Wyll's Starting Skill Proficiencies

Arcana

History

Intimidation

Persuasion

Remember, you can only find Wyll once you win the battle against Goblins. You must first defeat the Goblin raiding party attacking Druid's Grove.