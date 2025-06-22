Zoey Bennett in Date Everything is one of the few characters that leans toward something surprisingly human, even if she’s technically a ghost. While most romance options in the game range from chaotic appliances to literal nightmares, Zoey stands apart. If you’re hoping to connect with her, you must unlock her path properly, which means a bit of digging, a bit of patience, and eventually, a seance.

In a game full of bizarre love stories, Zoey might be what you need — you just have to bring her back to the world first. Here's a guide on how to romance Zoey Bennett in Date Everything.

Note: This guide is based on the writer's experience, and gameplay might vary slightly for others.

How to find Zoey Bennett in Date Everything

Go upstairs and head to the room (Image via Team17)

Zoey Bennett in Date Everything appears in the dead of night, and only after you’ve used all your charges for the day. So you’ll want to meet a few other dateables during the day, let your charges run out, and wait until it's dark. That’s when her part of the game starts.

Before anything else, you’ll need to visit Hoove, the vacuum cleaner found in the laundry closet next to the kitchen. He won’t mention anything useful until you’ve talked to Maggie again. Once that’s done, Hoove brings up a rumour about the attic being haunted. That’s your opening.

Getting into the attic

As we have explained in this article, to reach the attic, you need to unlock the door first. Go into your office downstairs, then look left for a small door near the floor; it leads to a crawl space. Inside, you’ll find a key on the ground — that’s Keith. Interact with him, and he’ll agree to help once you’ve talked.

Approach Zoey Bennett in Date Everything and press the SPACE/RT key to interact (Image via Team17)

Now go upstairs and find the attic door (to the right of the closet). Equip your glasses and talk to the door while Keith is with you. After a short exchange, the door will unlock. Head inside, and you’ll spot a faint blue light floating near the boxes in the room. That’s Zoey Bennett.

Continuing Zoey’s story

Once you’ve met her, Zoey will only appear at night, just like before. Keep visiting her nightly. After a few conversations, she’ll mention a necklace that meant something to her.

To find it, return to the crawl space from earlier. You’ll see a capsule on the ground; interact with it. This is Bodhi Windbreaker, who’ll share some memories about Zoey. Come back the next morning to find Bodhi drifting on the couch in the living room. Chat again, and he hands over the necklace Zoey was talking about earlier.

Bring the necklace to Zoey during your next nightly visit. This triggers an emotional moment and deepens your connection with her. Keep talking to her each night to keep the story moving forward.

Starting the seance

Soon after, Zoey Bennett in Date Everything will ask for your help in performing a seance to bring her back to the living world. To do this, you’ll need help from three other characters/dateables:

Nightmare : You might meet it randomly when going to sleep. Drinking coffee right before bed increases the chances of it showing up.

: You might meet it randomly when going to sleep. Drinking coffee right before bed increases the chances of it showing up. Willi : It is found inside your phone’s workspace app — open it before using Dateviators.

: It is found inside your phone’s workspace app — open it before using Dateviators. Reggie (Regina/Revenge): You’ll trigger her by getting a hate ending with any other dateable. That means being rude, mean, or just doing the opposite of what a character wants.

You don’t need to do much — just meet each of them once, and they’ll automatically be added to your seance party. Once they’re on board, return to Zoey, and the seance will begin.

Making the final choice

During the seance, you’ll be given two options:

Bind Zoey to this world

Let her spirit move on

If you want to continue a relationship with Zoey Bennett in Date Everything, I recommend choosing to bind her. She’s mentioned more than once that she feels lonely and wants to stay. Keeping her around means you can interact with her just like the other dateables.

At this point, you’ll be able to shape the relationship however you want:

For Love , go with the longest and most thoughtful responses.

, go with the longest and most thoughtful responses. For Friendship , stick to kind but shorter replies.

, stick to kind but shorter replies. For Hate, you can choose colder, more dismissive/rude responses.

That's all you need to know about romancing Zoey Bennett in Date Everything.

