How to run faster in Fortnite Season 4

Players in Fortnite are always looking for the best ways to win a game. That could mean exploits for destroying structures, good landing spots, or mechanical tricks. It's only a matter of time before players test and find new ways to gain an edge.

The list of usable advantages and exploits changes as Fortnite is patched and items are swapped around. Until there is another item shift in Fortnite though, Season 4 now has a new advantage to play around with.

How to run fast in Fortnite Season 4

There are all kinds of buffs that can be found in Fortnite. Power buffs, immunity against fall damage, and things like invisibility that are now patched. A massive speed buff can be added to the list now.

Fortnite Youtuber, EbbFN, entered creative and built a wooden platform across some water with a wall at the end. He used this as his testing runway to see the speed buffs of two items.

The first item is the pepper, a common consumable. Peppers can be found in produce boxes around the map. The item restores health and adds a speed increase to the player when consumed.

The second item is the spicy fish. Also a consumable, the spicy fish is a rare-quality fish that can be caught at any fishing spot, as long as you have a way to catch it. The fish adds the same speed increase as a pepper for 45 seconds and heals some health as well.

After setting up their runway, EbbFN started the test, which turned out to be eating both the spicy fish and the pepper one after the other. The theory was that eating both would stack the effects of the speed buff and essentially double the player's speed. In other words: the Fortnite Flash.

Pepper and fish speed results

(Image Credit: Youtube Fortnite Kid)

First, EbbFN set the control speed for the test. They ran across the platform without any speed buffs to see how long it would take. The first run was 13.964 seconds.

In the second run attempt, they ate just the pepper, without the spicy fish. Again, they ran across the platform and reached the end with a time of 10.294 seconds. The last running attempt was the main attraction. EbbFN used both the spicy fish and the pepper. Like the other attempts, they ran across the platform to the end. This attempt clocked in at 7.691 seconds.

The video confirmed that both the spicy fish and the pepper together can stack and nearly double the player's running speed. It's unconfirmed if this a bug or intended advantage in Fortnite, so make use of it while you can.