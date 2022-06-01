How to sandfish in My Time At Sandrock

My Time At Sandrock is a new crafting game by Pathea that shares similarities to the likes of Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley. As such, players will have plenty of items to collect and utilize in their building quest, including fish.

In the apocalyptic world of My Time At Sandrock, fishing takes on an entirely new identity.

Due to the considerable lack of water in the game world, players will need to rely on the sandfishing minigame to catch fish. These fish can be sold for a decent sum, and the minigame can be quite relaxing.

Sandfishing in My Time At Sandrock

A player sandfishing in a sinkhole-like fishing spot (Image via Pathea)

My Time At Sandrock players will gain access to the sandfishing minigame fairly early in the game, but some may be confused as to how exactly this occurs.

There are certain items that players will require before diving into sandfishing. Fortunately, these items are easy to obtain. Afterwards, all players need to do is learn the nuances of the minigame itself.

To begin, players will need to obtain a sandfish trap and some bait. They can create a sandfish trap via crafting using two copper bars, two wooden sticks and one thick rope.

The most basic bait that players can find are sandworms, which appear all over the ground. Sandworms also occasionally appear when players harvest rocks and plants in the environment.

With their bait and trap in hand, it's time to find a fishing spot and begin sandfishing.

Sandfishing in My Time At Sandrock: Step-by-step guide

The sandfishing minigame's interface (Image via Pathea)

Players can follow the steps given below to sandfish in My Time At Sandrock:

Find a suitable fishing spot. Players can spot fishing locations on their map by using their fishhook icon. There are two close to town, one of which is close to the player's workshop. First-time sandfishers will also be presented with a cutscene when they approach a fishing spot. They will meet Elsie, one of the romanceable characters in the game. Equip your sandfish trap to your hands and walk to the fishing spot. Press E (by default) to start the minigame. Press and hold the left mouse button to aim your sand trap. Once players release their mouse button, they'll use one of their pieces of bait to hold a fish in place. To ensure players will be able to catch their fish, they should look for a green highlighting aura around the fish. This means that the bait will meet its target. After releasing the mouse button, players will retract the trap and find their catch.

There are multiple iterations of fish in My Time At Sandrock, and they have a few different uses. Many fish are usable in cooking recipes and can also be sold for Gols in the saloon, making them a decent farming option.

Certain quests in the game will also require the player to do some sandfishing for a specific fish, so it doesn't hurt to get in as much practice as possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far