How to save and delete saved data in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 has garnered an unprecedented amount of success since the very first day of its launch. Both veterans and newcomers to the franchise have been having a great time with all the features that the title has to offer, especially the various unique game modes, cosmetic features, and the weapon freshness system.

From Salmon Run to Anarchy Battles and Tableturf Battles, as well as the main campaign mode, there is a lot that players will be able to invest their time in.

Splatoon 3 is also becoming a great entry point for those who have not played the previous franchise entries. A lot of new players have been trying out the shooter, many of whom are not aware of how some of the features in the title work.

There has been a lot of curiosity amongst newer Splatoon community members as to how saving works in the game. Today’s guide will go over how players will be able to save their progress in Splatoon 3 as well as delete any saved data when required.

Saving in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 does not have a manual save feature, but the title autosaves quite frequently. In fact, it’s so frequent that manual saving would not have any purpose even if it was an available feature in the shooter.

However, the absence of a manual save also means that players will not be able to have multiple save files on a single account. It is now a one save file per player feature, and to create a new save, players will be required to make another user profile on their Nintendo Switch.

When the shooter auto saves, it displays an icon at the bottom screen corner. As long as the icon is flashing, the game is currently saving progress, and players are advised to not switch off their Switch or force shut the game at this point because it may corrupt the saved data.

After the icon disappears, the procedure is complete and progress has been saved. Splatoon 3 saves quite often, and players won't usually have to worry about losing progress. However, here is a list of some of the times when the game will autosave:

Every checkpoint in the campaign mode. These will be the circular pads in the various stages.

Between every multiplayer game.

After purchasing an item.

After using an Ability Chunk.

As soon as the player enters the Battle Lobby.

Deleting saved data in Splatoon 3

There are times when a Splatoon 3 fan might want to start their journey in the game all over again. As the shooter does not allow multiple save files for one profile, the only other option left would be to delete the existing one and start another profile from scratch.

The shooter does not have an in-game save delete option, and players will be required to do so from the Nintendo Switch itself.

To delete the saved data, players will be required to:

Go to Nintendo Switch Home Menu and click on System Settings.

Scroll down to the bottom and find Data Management.

It may ask for Parental Control passwords if it is active, but once access is granted, the Switch will show all the games that are currently installed on the device.

Splatoon 3 will be one of the options. Select it and click “Delete All Save Data For This Software” to delete their user profile for the game and start afresh.

Being able to delete the game’s saved data can also help those whose saved files have been corrupted. Although players will lose all their progress because of this, they will at least be able to continue playing the game.

