How to save your game in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is one of the best PlayStation exclusive games in years.

Jumping into it for the first time feels like a brand new game, but also brings the nostalgia of the past entries in the series. This lengthy adventure is not one that PS5 owners should miss out on.

Of course, with that length comes the time when players need to take a break. That requires saving the game and hopping back on at another time. So, how does one save the game in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?

Saving the game in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Image via Insomniac Games

Saving the game in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is one of the easiest, yet most difficult things to do. Something like saving a game should be pretty straightforward, right?

Well, it is straightforward, but without really telling the player. That is because Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has no option for players to manually save their game.

Instead, player's will need to get to a specific checkpoint within Rift Apart where the autosave feature kicks it. Autosaving is the only way players can ensure their progress remains intact.

Well



Just lost an hour of progress in Rift Apart after the game hard crashed my PS5 and reverted to a previous save



So that's not great — I'm here to kill Chaos. (@fawfulator) June 12, 2021

Thankfully, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart autosaves quite frequently. Many players will want to take an break from the game and save after an important mission or cutscene.

Just look for the saving icon. It pops up whenever the game is autosaving in the bottom right hand corner of the display. The autosave feature always kicks in after one of these moments, plus plenty of others.

Got 100% on my Rift Apart save file with six trophies remaining. I’ll be doing an entire New Game + (Challenge Mode) playthrough starting tomorrow. I’ll most likely get the Platinum before it’s over, but no matter what I’ll be playing it cover to cover because I love Rift Apart! pic.twitter.com/9UVMxNPRja — JupiterDawg (@JupiterDawg) June 14, 2021

Some specific times in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart that trigger an autosave are entering a new area, traveling to a different planet, paying a visit to Ms. Zurkon, or making a purchase at a vendor.

The game also allows multiple save slots. This means more than one Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart journey can be taken at the same time if there are other household members who want in on the fun.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod