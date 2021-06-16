How to save your game in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is one of the best PlayStation exclusive games in years.
Jumping into it for the first time feels like a brand new game, but also brings the nostalgia of the past entries in the series. This lengthy adventure is not one that PS5 owners should miss out on.
Of course, with that length comes the time when players need to take a break. That requires saving the game and hopping back on at another time. So, how does one save the game in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?
Saving the game in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
Saving the game in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is one of the easiest, yet most difficult things to do. Something like saving a game should be pretty straightforward, right?
Well, it is straightforward, but without really telling the player. That is because Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has no option for players to manually save their game.
Instead, player's will need to get to a specific checkpoint within Rift Apart where the autosave feature kicks it. Autosaving is the only way players can ensure their progress remains intact.
Thankfully, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart autosaves quite frequently. Many players will want to take an break from the game and save after an important mission or cutscene.
Just look for the saving icon. It pops up whenever the game is autosaving in the bottom right hand corner of the display. The autosave feature always kicks in after one of these moments, plus plenty of others.
Some specific times in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart that trigger an autosave are entering a new area, traveling to a different planet, paying a visit to Ms. Zurkon, or making a purchase at a vendor.
The game also allows multiple save slots. This means more than one Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart journey can be taken at the same time if there are other household members who want in on the fun.