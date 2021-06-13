Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart - Where to find all 60 Zurpstones for Trudi

Zurpstones are found for Trudi on Sargasso in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Trudi is a flying creature owned by the Morts. Players are given the chance to fly Trudi around Sargasso, making it much easier to locate and obtain the various Zurpstones in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Players need to collect a total of 60, which can then be exchanged for a Spybot needed to unlock the RYNO 8 weapon. Some are pretty tricky, so here is a guide on how to locate all of them.

Where to find all 60 Zurpstones for Trudi in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Image via Insomniac Games

After players are able to ride Trudi, talk to Mort. He will point players in the right direction for the first set of Zurpstones. These are all pretty straightforward, as they are marked on the map.

Head through the rift to the west, collecting a few Zurpstones before riding a Sneedle to collect a handful more. This short path will give players a total of 21 easy Zurpstones in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Image via Insomniac Games

With at least 15 Zurpstones collected, return them to Mort. They will then be fed to Trudi and Mort will provide a new objective. That is to find the remaining Zurpstones, which are again marked on the map.

Zurpstones cannot be collected while riding Trudi. Trudi is just a means of travel. Players need to dismount from the flying creature to obtain the Zurpstones. It isn't stated in the game, but players need to collect 45 total.

Collecting the 45 will allow Trudi to breathe fire. This is how Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart players can collect the ones that are higher up and typically unreachable. Shoot a fireball from Trudi at them and they will be collected.

For the locations of each Zurpstone, follow along in the video by YouTube Trophygamers. The video showcases each location for all 60 Zurpstones in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod