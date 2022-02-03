How to save games in Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 Stay Human thrusts players into the future of the zombie apocalypse they faced in the first game.

This second iteration of the series is filled with quests and missions. More than likely, players won't finish the entire thing in one setting. That is why saving the game is a necessary function.

However, manual saving isn't available in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The game makes it a point to let players know that the auto-save feature is the only way to save their progress. Thankfully, there are multiple ways to trigger it.

How to trigger auto-save in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Players will go up against human and inhuman threats (Image via Techland)

Automatically saving in-game progress takes away the hassle of having to go into the menu and saving manually. Some players prefer the ability to save on their own, but this zombie-filled sequel doesn't allow it.

There are a handful of games that require players to reach certain checkpoints or find "save points" in order to keep their progress intact. Dying Light 2 works a bit like that, but will auto-save much more frequently.

Sleeping in a bed will not only save the game, but will also heal the player (Image via Techland)

Triggering the auto-save feature is pretty easy and will ensure your progress won't be erased when you turn the game off for the night. Start by resting until the in-game morning.

Sleeping in a bed will auto-save every single time. They aren't the only save points, however. Any time a player completes a quest or meets an objective inside of a quest, the auto-save will take place.

The last surefire method to make the game auto-save is by fast traveling. When players are clear of enemies, they can fast travel to a location on the map and when they finish loading in, the game will auto-save.

Players can fast travel to different outposts (Image via Techland)

Any time that this feature occurs, a small icon will appear in the corner of the screen. Just look for it whenever one of the above actions has been completed to know that the progress is being saved.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players have noted that the auto-save feature is quite generous. There is no need to worry about ending up hours behind in the progress that has been made in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra