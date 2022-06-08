How does savings work in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - The right way to earn interest on Bells

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a life-simulation title. Players get to create a community on a deserted island where they must live with anthropomorphic villagers. They should interact with many different villagers and can also participate in various kinds of events to get rewards and items in return. However, there are several items that players will have to buy within the game. To do so, they must use Bells, the in-game currency.

Like in real life, money plays a vital role in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Consequentially, savings, too, play an essential part since players are required to save Bells so that they can have them to spend later on in the game. For this reason, Nintendo arranged for a savings method in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, wherein players can also gain interest upon the number of Bells they save.

Here is how players can save Bells and earn interest in Nintendo's life-simulation title.

How to save Bells and earn interest in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has one functional bank for players to use: the Bank of Nook. Players can save money through this bank itself and can even earn interest upon the Bells they save using a simple method.

Gamers must deposit money in their savings account at the end of every month at the Automatic Bell Dispenser (ABD) located in NookStop. Doing so will yield players a certain amount of interest upon the money they deposit, which they can see when they receive a letter from the Bank of Nook shortly after depositing the money.

The Bank of Nook offers a fixed rate of interest upon savings in the game. Players will get 0.05% interest upon the Bells they deposit at the end of the month. However, they must keep in mind that they will only receive the interest amount at the beginning of the next month, which they can choose to continue to save.

Furthermore, if players are gone for periods longer than a month, they will receive interest upon the entire amount of money in their savings account for the whole duration they were away. However, the rate of interest remains fixed at 0.05%.

Players must keep in mind that saving their money indefinitely will not yield them infinite Bells as there is a cap on the amount of interest they can earn and the number of Bells they can save in their savings account.

Gamers can earn an interest of 9,999 Bells at most, after which they must withdraw the amount. Furthermore, they cannot save more than 999,999,999 Bells in their savings account in the Bank of Nook as the game does not allow it.

Saving is a vital thing to do in New Horizons since players will always require Bells for major purchases in the game, in which case, having a high amount of savings will be beneficial for them.

