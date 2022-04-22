How do Scavengers work in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has a staggering number of playable characters - over 350, as a matter of fact. While a large portion of characters are essentially easter eggs, others have unique interactions with one another. More importantly, every playable character is given a class.

For example, Zuckuss is a Bounty Hunter, and so is Boba Fett. Both fall under the ’Bounty Hunter' classification. This means some of their abilities are shared. However, arguably, the most important class to have is Scavenger.

Scavengers are unique; they have a set of tools that are essential for reaching out-of-the-way areas and collectibles like Kyber Bricks. Here is what Scavengers can do and why they are so useful in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: how Scavengers work and where to get Scavenger Tools

As a bonus, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga leads the player through a tutorial. One of the first Scavengers players can unlock in the game is Scavenger Ray in Episode VII: The Force Awakens, which is unlocked right away. This is significant since other levels are locked until a previous episode is finished - for example, Episode I has to be completed before Episode II.

Episode VII: The Force Awakens in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga unlocks a playable Scavenger character and the tools that come with it. This will give players the majority of the tools necessary to finish puzzles, challenges, and find hidden secrets like the On Me 'Ead puzzle.

Scavengers gain access to three useful tools, dubbed ’Scavenger Tools,' which include:

Net Launcher : Some areas have large white structures in the shape of an X. Fire a net onto the structures in order to climb up.

: Some areas have large white structures in the shape of an X. Fire a net onto the structures in order to climb up. Glider : Exactly what you would expect. Using the Glider allows players to reach specific locations.

: Exactly what you would expect. Using the Glider allows players to reach specific locations. Breaker Blaster: It isn’t uncommon for secrets to be located behind walls. If the wall has glowing blue cracks, then it can be knocked down with the Breaker Blaster.

To unlock these tools, players will have to play through a portion of Episode VII: The Force Awakens in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. During the story mission, Scraps for Scraps, they assume the role of Rey, along with BB-8, as they collect scrap metal to create the aforementioned Scavenger Tools.

