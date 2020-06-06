How to search for PUBG Mobile IDs

A player's character ID is a unique ID assigned to an account, consisting of 5-12 numbers.

Many players do not know the various uses of character IDs, such as searching for players and more.

How to Find Character ID in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is currently one of the finest games in the mobile gaming community. It has an enormous active user base. A large number of players engaged in the battle royale game. After signing up on PUBG mobile, the players are assigned a unique character ID.

What is character ID in PUBG Mobile?

The PUBG Mobile character ID is a unique ID consisting of 5-12 numbers that is given to the player's account to distinguish it from other players.

What are the uses of the character ID in PUBG Mobile?

The character ID is a vital part of an account. It has various uses, such as searching for any player and checking their in-game stats. One can also find players and send them a friend request or report them via their character ID. Also, the character ID is required on the PUBG Mobile redemption center to redeem codes and obtain various exclusive rewards.

How to search for PUBG Mobile character IDs

A lot of people do not know how to find their character IDs. Players can follow the below steps to find this unique ID.

Step: 1 – Open PUBG Mobile.

Step: 2 - On the top right side of the home screen, one can find the Profile icon with their in-game name and avatar.

Click on Profile Icon to find the Character ID

Step: 3 - Click on the Profile icon. The user will find themselves in their Profile dashboard, where they can find out more about their account details, such as stats and more.

Step: 4 – In the main menu of the Profile section, the players can find their in-game name, i.e, PUBG Mobile username and character ID.

