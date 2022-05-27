How to see the status of your Steam Deck order

Those who have purchased a Steam Deck can check the status of their order directly through Valve.

The massively popular device takes the Steam app from PC. and puts it in the users' hands. The availability of gaming on the go has always been a successful business model and Valve seems to have struck gold with it.

Interested buyers had to go through a lengthy process of waiting and anticipating a potential sellout, but those who managed to have their credit card information accepted can view their order status.

How to check the status of a Steam Deck order

This is how the website will look if a prior reservation was made by a user (Image via Valve)

There are quite a few Steam Decks that have been shipped and are currently being used to play some of the top games available. However, those lucky few are outnumbered by many who are still waiting on an update.

If users have made a pre-order or if they are trying to put in a reservation now, the official Steam Deck website can help. Users need to follow these steps to check the order status and other updates:

Go to the official website

Log into your Steam account by selecting 'login' in the top right corner

Scroll down to the 'Choose your Steam Deck' section

The three different variations will be listed and the one bought will have all the information

If already purchased, it will state the quarter of the year you will receive it in

Those who pre-ordered right away will more than likely see an earlier date

Others may still be waiting for Q3 because of delays, if they weren't able to pre-order the device within the first time period

While there is no set delivery date or shipment date available, buyers will be notified of any updates. The website will state when they can expect to receive it and emails will be sent when it is actually shipped.

How to reserve a Steam Deck

This is how the website will appear if a reservation has not been made yet (Image via Valve)

Those wanting to reserve and purchase one of the devices will find that the devices may not have availability until October 2022 or even later. They still allow reservations to be made even though they have been pushed out so far.

Here is how interested buyers reserve a Steam Deck:

Log into your Steam account on the official website that was linked above

Scroll to the area that shows the different versions of the system

Select 'Reserve Now $5.00' on the one you want to buy

A $5.00 non-refundable deposit must be made, but it will count towards the final total

When the availability period opens up, an email will be sent to those with reservations

Users have 72 hours to complete the purchase after the email was sent

After completing the purchase, just follow the steps from before to check the status of when it may arrive

It can be a frustrating process, but that was expected with how highly anticipated the Steam Deck is within the gaming world. The demand was so high that some reservations were moved even further back to keep up.

Edited by Mayank Shete