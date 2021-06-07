How to set the best gyroscope sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite?

The gyroscope in PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most exciting as well as one of the most beneficial features in the game.

It is used in the sensitivity settings where players can control the recoil of weapons quite easily just by rotating their device. It detects the motion of a device and helps players control their recoil by picking up the pace of the movement of the device.

However, it is very complicated to use, and players often get confused while setting up their gyroscope sensitivity.

Best tips to set the gyroscope sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 - Adjust the camera and ADS sensitivity first

Adjust the Camera and ADS sensitivity and practice to get accustomed to PUBG Mobile Lite

Before jumping straight into gyroscope sensitivity, players must get their hands accustomed to the camera and ADS (Aim Down Sight) sensitivity first. The camera sensitivity is responsible for the horizontal recoil, while the ADS sensitivity is responsible for the vertical recoil of weapons.

If players tweak and adjust to find the sweet spot for these settings, adjusting the gyroscope will be much easier.

#2 - Practice recoil controlling along the X and Y-axis

The imaginary X and Y-axis

After players adjust the camera and ADS sensitivity, they can go for the gyroscope sensitivity and set the values as per the recoil of weapons on their device. One of the best ways to control the recoil of a weapon through a gyroscope is to move the device vertically downwards.

Players can imagine an X-axis and a Y-axis along the crosshair on the screen where the X-axis represents a vertical line, and Y represents a horizontal line. While adjusting gyro sensitivity, players need to drag their device downwards along the X-axis to reduce the recoil of the weapon to a minimum.

Players can re-adjust the values of the gyroscope setting again and again until they control the recoil with a small movement of their hands.

#3 - Train regularly

Players must train regularly to build muscle memory (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite wiki.com)

After applying the new settings, training regularly will help players build muscle memory for the gyro. After a week or two, players will be able to master the newly applied gyro sensitivity on their device. Consequently, they can take down enemies with faster and more accurate aim.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

