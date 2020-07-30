Of late, Fortnite has seen a stagnation of sorts. In 2018, Fortnite generated a total revenue of almost $2.4 Billion dollars. However, this figure came down to around $1.8 Billion in 2019. This is no coincidence, and various notable streamers such as Ninja and SypherPK have spoken at length about some underlying issues that are affecting the game.

Ninja has even threatened to quit the game multiple times, while some other streamers have already done so. We recently talked about how fans have reacted to the lack of new content and delay in the release of some features like cars.

Credit: treat.tier3.xyz

Regardless, while the game does have issues, it might be your internet connection or high ping, which is resulting in lag, or sluggishness in your Fortnite gameplay. While Epic does let gamers check their ping in the game, one has to follow the following steps to do so:

How to show Ping in Fortnite?

First and foremost, you can only check your in-game ping from the pre-match lobby or once you are in the game. Once you are in the Match lobby after launching the game, follow the steps below:

Credit: lifewire.com

1. Open the Hamburger menu by clicking on the three lines on the top right of your screen. This will open the Game settings.

2. Once the menu opens, you need to click on the Game UI tab.

3. Scroll all the way down to the HUD options.

Credit: kr4m.com

4. Switch the ‘Net Debug Stats’ option on.

5. Apply the changes and close the menu.

Once you have done that, your ping and other network stats will be visible on the top left of your Fortnite screen. These include the download speed, upload speed, and the packet loss. Further, if the size of the text that is displayed on the top left of your screen is too large, you can go to the same HUD menu and change the HUD scale from the top of the list.

Credit: kr4m.com

The idea is to have a network that allows the least possible ping. While ping and overall network speed are important factors for every online game, it is particularly useful for a game like Fortnite where you need to quickly engage, combat and build.

You can follow the video below in order to make your ping visible: