How to Sign up for Ashfall Beta Test? Release date and features

Ashfall is an upcoming title that offers an MMORPG experience in a post-apocalyptic world devastated by the nuclear war by artificial intelligence. It first debuted at the Tokyo Game Show on September 16, 2022. Now, the developers at NetEase Games have revealed that the beta test will start soon. Any willing gamers worldwide can sign up for the same and experience its gameplay, lore, and more.

This RPG title will feature dynamic weather where players fight against mutated creatures and enemies. Participating in the Ashfall beta test will require filling up a questionnaire first. This article provides all information about the process, along with its release date, and features.

Follow these steps to sign up for the Ashfall beta test

Click the Sign up for Beta in July button to start the process. (Image via NetEase Games)

Ashfall beta test participation requires filling up a recruitment form first. It includes questions regarding your choice of platform, your device's model, and gaming preferences. Here are the steps to participate in the Ashfall beta test:

Visit the title's official website at https://www.ashfall-game.com/. You will see two buttons: Pre-register and Sign Up for Beta in July. Click the latter to open a new tab containing specific questions. Start by agreeing to the privacy statement and then choose your platform. You can choose to sign up for both PC and mobile devices. Select your device brand and model, and provide your Name, email address, and Discord ID. After answering questions about your gaming preferences, hit Submit.

The developers will contact the selected participants personally via email or Discord. It will include the process of downloading the test application of this mobile RPG title, so keep tabs on your email and Discord inbox.

When will the Ashfall beta test be released?

Ashfall beta test will be available for Android, iOS, and PC. (Image via NetEase Games)

The Ashfall beta test will start on August 3, 2023, and last for two weeks. Willing testers can sign up for it before the said date. It will be available for Android, iOS, and PC devices. This upcoming title has yet to receive the official launch date from the developers. However, you can expect it to be released globally in the third quarter of 2024.

Here are the minimum and recommended requirements for each device to run the beta test of this free-to-play title:

Android

Minimum: Snapdragon 820 CPU

Snapdragon 820 CPU Recommended: Snapdragon 865 CPU

iOS

Minimum: iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8 Plus Recommended: iPhone 11

PC

Minimum: i5-4690K or Ryzen 3 2300X CPU, GTX 960 or Radeon RX 560 GPU, 4 GB RAM, and DX 11

i5-4690K or Ryzen 3 2300X CPU, GTX 960 or Radeon RX 560 GPU, 4 GB RAM, and DX 11 Recommended: i5-7400F or Ryzen 5 1400 CPU, GTX 1070 or Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB GPU, 8 GB RAM, and DX11

Ashfall will be a free-to-play title

Ashfall will be a free-to-play title developed by NetEase Games. (Image via NetEase Games)

Ashfall is an upcoming MMORPG title developed by NetEase games for PC and mobile devices, supporting cross-play and progression. It is set in a post-apocalyptic world, resulting from nuclear war caused by artificial intelligence. This RPG title will feature multiplayer, single-player, and PvP game modes.

In Ashfall, you can explore various maps, including Secret Realm, join a guild and participate in guild war, upgrade their guild, and unlock exclusive locations. It will also feature a personal base system that players can decorate with furniture, accessories, and more.