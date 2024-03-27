How to sign up for Marvel Rivals closed alpha?

After its recent announcement, publisher NetEase Games has also revealed a Marvel Rivals closed alpha is on the way. Going live in May 2024, lucky players will be able to get their hands on the game if they sign up for the closed test. This is likely to test the performance and net code with a controlled audience ahead of a future launch.

This also means that not everyone will get access as there will be limited participant slots. Thankfully, reserving a spot for the Marvel Rivals closed alpha is fairly easy, and here's how to do it.

Where can players sign up for Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha?

Players can head to the official Marvel Rivals website and sign up for the May 2024 Closed Alpha test. Here, they must first fill out a questionnaire with various details - including email and gaming preferences such as most played multiplayer games, playtime, preferred genres, and so on.

Players will also be inquired about their experience with Marvel offerings such as comics and TV shows.

At the bottom of the list, players also get a glimpse of the system requirements needed to run the game. Since we are nowhere close to the game's final launch, these specs are likely to change as Marvel Rivals becomes more optimized over the months.

They are as follows:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K | AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 12 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 580

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 70 GB of space

Considering competitors like Overwatch 2 are much smaller in size, this may raise some eyebrows for fans but as we mentioned, things will change over time. After filling up the details, hitting the Submit button will complete the process.

If players are eligible, they will receive a key via email in the future. This can be redeemed to download and play the Marvel Rivals closed alpha in May 2024 on PC exclusively via Steam and Epic Games Store.

What is Marvel Rivals about?

Developed by NetEase Games, this new 6v6 multiplayer game puts players in the soles and boots of iconic Marvel heroes and villains to partake in a game of victory. From Spider-Man, Hulk, and Rocket to Scarlet Witch, Luna Snow, and Peni Parker, the roster is fairly diverse.

Each hero has different abilities like Loki can teleport and copy other characters to unleash their powerful abilities. Coupled with the dynamic environmental destruction carnage, this should make for some chaotic multiplayer battles with friends.