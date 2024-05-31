NetEase Games' Marvel Rivals has seen huge success with its pre-alpha test, and gamers are eagerly waiting for news indicating the game's release across different consoles. Fortunately for them, the developer has finally announced that Marvel Rivals will be released across PS5, Xbox, and other notable consoles in the upcoming months.

NetEase Games' 6v6 shooter has definitely turned a few heads, and with its release across consoles confirmed, fans are excited to see how it pans out against the competition. This article offers a detailed briefing on the matter and any information related to the game's release on consoles.

Marvel Rivals officially announces PS5 launch

A brand-new announcement trailer from NetEase Games confirms that Marvel Rivals will officially be released across all console devices. This includes platforms such as the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and more.

NetEase's latest 6v6 shooter has garnered the interest of popular streamers and content creators, such as Shroud, Bogur, and many other notable names from prevalent FPS titles, including a few from the Overwatch 2 community.

Since the Marvel Rivals alpha tests were solely reserved for PC gamers and the North American region, players across the globe felt left behind. However, with the announcement trailer showcasing the 6v6 title's PlayStation gameplay, fans are excited to finally welcome the game across console devices, and better yet, in different regions of the globe.

While fans are yet to be informed about the actual release date across different consoles, NetEase has confirmed that the second testing phase of Marvel Rivals will be instituted in July and a Closed Beta Test will arrive next on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam.

All Heroes and Villains revealed in Marvel Rivals so far

NetEase's Marvel Rivals features a total of 16 unlockable Heroes and Villains, going up against each other in a 6v6 fashion. Here is a list of all the characters you can get your hands on when you get access to the game on PS5, Xbox, and other platforms:

Star Lord

Hela

Namor

Loki

Magik

Groot

Rocket Raccoon

Luna Snow

Black Panther

Iron Man

Hulk

Spider Man

Doctor Strage

Magneto

Mantis

Peni Parker

We speculate that NetEase will release a range of new Marvel characters as the game progresses in development.

That's all there is to know about Marvel Rivals coming to PS5, Xbox, and other consoles.

