How to sign up for the Marvel Snap beta

Fans of card battler-style games will be hyped to know that the Marvel Snap beta is finally available. Developed by Marvel and Nuverse, players can sign up for the beta by following a few easy steps. However, anyone who wants to try signing up for the game must have access to an Android phone. It is currently not available for iOS users.

One thing that sets Marvel Snap apart from other collectible card games is that the battles are reportedly going to be very fast. Unlike other card games that can drag on for quite some time, Marvel Snap matches should be over in three minutes or less. This is an added advantage for mobile players, allowing them to get a few matches in while on the go.

How players can sign up for the Marvel Snap beta

With such an interesting concept for a card battler game, players will want to make sure they can experience everything the game has to offer. At launch, fans can expect to be presented with 150 cards with which they can build their decks. All decks will consist of 12 unique cards, which, given the fast-paced action of the game, should be more than enough.

Signing up for the beta test

Players who want to sign up for the beta test need to ensure that they are currently residing in one of the regions that is available for the beta test. These include the following:

United States

Canada

Singapore

Hong Kong

Phillipines

New Zealand

Australia

If the player resides in one of these areas and has an Android phone, they can gain access to the beta test by proceeding with the steps listed below:

Head to the official Marvel Snap website at www.marvelsnap.com. Click the purple banner which is located in the top right corner of the screen that says "Join Beta Test". On the next screen, click on the "Sign Up Here" link. Input the required information to sign up. Players who are selected for the beta test will recieve an email with more information.

Since registering is simply entering the player into a pool with others for a chance to gain access to the beta test, entry is not guaranteed. Regardless, the sign-up process does not take very long, and for those players who hope to play this fun game early, it is totally worth it. iOS users should keep an eye out for updates to see if the game becomes available for them soon.

Edited by Saman