How to sign up for the Nightingale beta

Nightingale was introduced at The Game Awards 2021, and Summer Game Fest 2022 offered more by mentioning a beta period.

Set in a Victorian-style world, players will share the game with others and explore some rather crazy environments. And if that sounds exciting, the good news is that players have the option to immersive themselves in the game soon.

They can sign up for the beta period right now and earn themselves a shot getting to try out the beta. Players just need to head to the game's official website and input some information.

How players can sign up for the Nightingale beta easily

The full release of Nightingale will arrive sometime in Q4 2022. A launch date has not been cemented, but if all goes well with its development, players will have their hands on it before the year is over.

The game's description states what players can expect when it does arrive and if they take part in the beta:

"Set out on a journey of survival and adventure, into the mysterious and dangerous Fae Realms of Nightingale! Become an intrepid Realmwalker, and venture forth alone or with friends - as you explore, craft, build and fight across a visually stunning Gaslamp Fantasy world."

PC players can get the game through Steam and the Epic Games Store. There's no indication of a console version yet. Thus, potential buyers will need a PC to participate in the game's beta phase.

Take the following steps to sign up for the beta:

Go to Nightingale's official website

Click the red Sign Up For Email button on the homepage

Enter a valid email address and click Sign Up

Check the email's inbox to ensure the newsletters aren't going into the spam folder

That's truly all it takes to sign up for the beta. Players just need to give the developers their email address, and when any playtests, such as the beta period, take place, they'll receive an email with the information on how to join.

The beta should be coming soon as the year is halfway over, and the game plans to launch as an early access title prior to its full release. Sign up for the newsletter to get all of the details regarding that.

There's a good chance the beta period will be a closed session. But it is also likely that it will see a rather large number of players, given how fun video game testing can be.

Those who are eager to get their hands on the game can wishlist it through Steam and the Epic Games Store, but providing an email is the only guaranteed way to be in the beta-selection pool.

The developers at Inflexion Games said they would provide endless adventures with Nightingale as players can influence the next realm they travel to with Realm Cards.

When the beta period arrives, players can expect a multitude of features that will be found in the full game. Things such as co-op play, giant creatures, and expansive realms should be available.

