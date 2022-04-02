Weird West is filled with wild animals that players can hunt to obtain some valuable items. However, there will be times where simply looting the body of a defeated animal won't be enough. Although doing so will provide decent loot, even better loot can be gathered by skinning the animal.

Skinning animals isn't available right away. Players can unlock this ability rather early in the game, however. Once it has been earned, players simply need to approach the animal's body and press the button prompt for their system.

How to unlock the ability to skin animals in Weird West

The tailor at The Daggers and Bones Trading Shop has a Skinning Toolbag for purchase (Image via Devolver Digital)

Players can skin animals after they purchase the ability to do so. It costs $86 to acquire the Skinning Toolbag. It can be bought from the tailor in The Dagger and Bones Trading Shop.

Various items can be sold to merchants in order to make a bit of extra cash if the $86 is just slightly out of reach. When the Skinning Toolbag is owned, animals can be skinned.

How to skin animals in Weird West

A player is given the option to skin an animal (Image via Devolver Digital)

To skin an animal, players will need to kill it first. Although it can be a bit harder than it looks, useful weapons and abilities can be given to characters that will help in hunting down animals.

Additionally, only certain animals have a hide that can be skinned. Those animals are deer, bears, snakes, and bisons. When one is killed, players need to approach the body to skin it.

The button will be the same as the loot button and it depends on what system the player is playing Weird West on. It will appear above the animal, indicating what needs to be pressed to skin it.

Players need to hold that button down and the skinning process will begin. Once animal hides and skins are obtained, they can be taken to the tanning rack. They can then be used to craft or upgrade vests.

Vests are the equivalent of armor in Weird West. They are necessary to withstand damage in battle. Thus, head-on fights make vests a crucial item to have, which makes skinning animals a top priority for players who forgo the stealth route.

