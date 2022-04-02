What are the minimum and recommended PC specifications for Weird West?

Users can finally get their hands on Weird West, an RPG developed by WolfEye Studios and available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. This title features a reimagined wild west where cowboys and gunslingers inhabit a world they share with mythical creatures.

Player choices can make significant changes in this game, and many users are eager to try it.

Minimum and recommended PC specifications for Weird West

The good news for gamers who want to play Weird West on PC is that the graphics aren't exactly going to cause too much demand on their graphics cards. Most current setups should be able to handle this title without too many hiccups.

However, if they do have higher-end rigs, they can play at the higher settings without a snag.

Minimum PC specifications

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2380 or equivalent/AMD FX-6100 (6 * 3300) or equivalent

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 650 Ti (1024 MB)/Radeon HD 7770 (1024 MB) or equivalent

Storage: 16 GB available space

Recommended PC specifications

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6950X (10 * 3000) or equivalent/AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (8 * 3200) or equivalent

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 (2048 VRAM)/Radeon RX 460 (4096 MB) or equivalent

Storage: 16 GB available space

Weird West is widely available on multiple systems

Players can pick up the game for free by going to the Xbox Game Pass store on PC and downloading the game directly from there (Image via WolfEye Studios)

Users who wish to play on PC will undoubtedly have no trouble finding and installing it on the Steam Store or even with the Xbox Game Pass for PC. However, there are other ways to experience this game.

For starters, the Xbox Game Pass has Weird West available for gamers on the Xbox systems. And those who have the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 can play there.

Players who favor choice-based games will enjoy this offering

This game has a dynamic experience that ensures no two users experience the same things. Every choice they make will change the outcome and directly influence the world around them. This means that gamers can play through the game multiple times, and it can feel like a new and unique experience each time.

