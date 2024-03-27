How to solve the Astronomical Clock puzzle in Alone in the Dark

Amidst a host of puzzles encountered around the manor, the Astronomical Clock puzzle in Alone in the Dark is one of the earlier jigsaw-esque ones. While players can interact with the clock soon after stepping foot into the unnerving mansion, they will not be able to solve it until a chapter into the story. It also requires players to finish a couple of other related puzzles.

Solving it will help players proceed with the storyline. Here's all players need to know about the Astronomical Clock puzzle in Alone in the Dark.

What is the solution for the Astronomical Clock puzzle in Alone in the Dark?

Astronomical Clock puzzle solution in Alone in the Dark

First, players must track down the two missing plates to fit into the Astronomical Clock puzzle. These are obtained from the Broken Plate well puzzle and the zodiac combination in Perosi's Room, respectively. With both in hand, players can make their way to the Astronomical Clock on the first floor of the manor - right behind the series of creepy statues.

Interacting with the clock will slot the two disc-fragments into the puzzle, allowing players to solve it. The gist is that players must line up the puzzle pieces as represented on the last page of the Commonplace Book in the Inventory; the diagram to be used as reference is the bottom left one. Players must move and rotate the pieces to fit into the circular mold.

The image above represents the complete rendition of the Astronomical Clock Puzzle in Alone in the Dark - but we're not done yet. Once the pieces have been solved, the magical Talisman will be slotted in, demanding a 3-digit code to progress, just like the Chapter 1 puzzle. To find the solution, players must back out from the menu and interact with the faces on the head of the clock.

The clock hands will provide the answer: 6, 4 and 3. Players must enter the numbers 6-4-3 from top to bottom on the talisman combination switching field to progress further into the narrative, which is full of surprises, terrors, and puzzles.

Developed by Pieces Interactive and published by THQ Nordic, Alone in the Dark is a reimagining of the beloved 1992 survival horror classic. Check out our review of the game. It is out for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.