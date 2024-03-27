How to solve the zodiac combination puzzle in Perosi's Room in Alone in the Dark

While there are many kinds of riddles in Alone in the Dark, you will first come across a zodiac combination puzzle in Perosi's Room. Given it is the first of its kind, you will likely be at a loss as to what to do. Instead of a three-digit code, this puzzle requires you to enter zodiac signs instead. The solution is in the clues you find around the room.

This puzzle is a little more elaborate compared to the others in Alone in the Dark thus far, and there are two steps to figuring out the code. Here is how you can find the code for the zodiac combination puzzle in Perosi's Room.

What to do to solve the zodiac combination puzzle in Perosi's Room in Alone in the Dark

The first step of puzzle solving (Image via THQ Nordic)

Upon entering Perosi's Room using the Room #6 key, you should head straight to the other side and pick up Perosi's Journal. This contains an important diagram that you will use to solve the puzzle. The next item of interest will be the family tree painting of the artists that originally resided in Derceto Manor, the setting of Alone in the Dark.

Each person will have a number associated with them. With that in mind, you should move on to the series of paintings next to the door. This is the painting rot puzzle in Alone in the Dark, which indirectly provides the code to the zodiac combination lock.

Solving it will provide you with three names:

William Arges

Franklyn Mosig

Simone Danny

Looking at the family again, you will find the following numbers associated with each name: 2 for William, 9 for Franklin, and 4 for Simone. However, the combination lock does not accept numbers and instead requires zodiac inputs.

For the final piece of the puzzle, you must check Perosi's Journal and figure out the numbers corresponding to each zodiac sign.

Perosi's Jorunal in Alone in the Dark (Image via TQH Nordic)

Since 1, 10, and 11 are already spelled out for you, this makes the rest easy. Here is the complete zodiac-number equation from the journal for the zodiac combination puzzle in Perosi's Room:

Aquarius Pisces Aries Taurus Gemini Cancer Leo Virgo Libra Scorpio Sagittarius Capricorn

Combining the painting tree, rot puzzle, and Perosi's Journal results, we get 2-9-4 which equals Pisces-Libra-Taurus. This is the solution to the zodiac combination puzzle in Perosi's Room.

Entering the code into the drawer lock will unlock it and allow you to obtain a disc fragment - one of two broken plates required to solve the Astronomical Clock puzzle.

The first fragment is found in the Derceto Manor garden - here is how to get the broken plate in Alone in the Dark.

Read our full review of Alone in the Dark to see if it's worth a buy. The game is on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S systems.