How to solve the ‘Authentication Failure’ error in Fall Guys

Fall Guys has gone free-to-play across multiple platforms, ensuring a huge influx of players to the platforming battle royale. With the increased numbers, more players are likely to face issues with the game, and most of those fall into a few categories.

One of the most common error messages players might see reads "Authentication Failure." This generally means that the game's servers have been unable to authenticate the player's account. There are a few ways to address the problem and get players back into the hilarious slapstick action.

A guide to fixing "Authentication Failure" in Fall Guys

Hundreds of thousands of players are playing Fall Guys' matches every day, which leaves plenty of room for problems. The "Authentication Failure" error message is both very common and somewhat easily fixed.

The most common source of this issue in this game is a downed server. With the sudden influx of new players in the early days of its free-to-play launch, some of the hardware is having trouble.

There are a couple of ways to check whether the problem is with Mediatonic's servers:

First, keep an eye on the official Twitter account for the game. It'll keep players posted on server outages and other issues. This account reports bug fixes and updates alongside problems with the servers.

Downdetector.com also covers this issue and provides ongoing reports. If the servers aren't functioning, one of these two outlets will let players know about it.

If the issue is server-wide, players won't be able to do much about it. However, there are other ways that this problem can occur.

After checking the servers, players who are experiencing this issue should restart their platform of choice. Since the days of the NES, this tried-and-true method works most of the time.

Failing that, a player's internet might be the culprit. If the server doesn't get a response quickly enough, it'll give players this error. Run an internet speed test, and switch to a wired connection if necessary.

Finally, PC players should try verifying their files in the Epic Store. To do this, navigate to the Epic Library and click on the three dots next to the game icon. Select "Verify" and let that process run.

Players may also have to reinstall the game in the worst-case scenario.

Server issues in Fall Guys

With the introduction into multiple new markets, the first days of Fall Guys' rebrand have been a bit messy. The free-to-play launch of the game has been plagued with server crashes that have made it tough to enjoy.

The original PS4 launch of the game was similarly messy, but the issues were mostly ironed out over a few days. Epic has purchased the game's developer and has slowly taken over its functioning. The massive company has had little more success than its original owners.

Fall Guys is still a ton of fun and is one of the most unique battle royale games on the market today. Players just have to keep an eye on the servers and try the small fixes to get into a match.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far