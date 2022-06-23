How to solve the 'Failed to Login' error in Fall Guys

Fall Guys is a fun and colorful battle royale platformer that pits large bean beings against each other in gladiatorial footraces. The game was recently ported to multiple new systems and is now available for free, but it comes with some hiccups.

New and returning players are having a variety of issues with the game's servers. The new relaunch has brought hundreds of thousands of players to the game, which has left its hardware a little overwhelmed. As a result, players have been getting a few different error messages over and over.

Fixing the Failed to Login error in Fall Guys

Fall Guys is having a lot of trouble with its servers, much as it did when the game launched on PS4 and Steam. Since the problem is a little higher up than personal console issues, the solution won't be easily found either.

In most cases, especially in these early days, the problem is with the servers of the game. With that in mind, the first thing to do is check whether the servers are up and running.

The official Twitter account for the game is the first place to look for players experiencing the Failed to Login error. They will consistently report outages, as well as ongoing bug fixes and updates.

Downdetector.com also reports on server issues, including those with Mediatonic's hit battle royale. Checking that resource alongside the official Twitter account will keep the players informed of any issues.

Sever issues plagued the initial release of the game, so it's only natural that the second attempt would see similar problems. With that in mind, the issues were largely resolved within a few days. Players will likely have a smoother experience within the game's first week.

What if players get the error and Fall Guys servers are still up?

There is a chance that Fall Guys players could see this error message while servers are working. If that happens, players should use typical methods of addressing issues with online games.

If the servers are up, it may be an issue with the console or PC. The classic solution for games as old as the NES is to restart the system, but it's tried and true for a reason. The game will likely be functional after a quick restart.

Failing that, players can check the Epic store to ensure that their copy of the game is verified. Click on the three dots next to the game icon and select Verify. Sit through that process, and the game should be back in order. If all else fails, contacting the game's support is also an option for gamers to try.

Lastly, uninstalling and reinstalling the game often addresses persistent issues. This is a last-ditch effort, but players can use this simple fix to solve anything that went wrong with the first install.

Fall Guys probably won't have consistent problems for too long, but every game has its imperfections. Players just need to make sure the servers are up and running and try the usual fixes to address this error message.

