How to solve Postulant’s chess puzzle in Remnant 2

The Postulant’s chess puzzle is a board game that tests your ingenuity in Remnant 2, and solving this puzzle will give you a chance to acquire a powerful weapon. You can participate in the match by visiting the Postulant’s Parlor dungeon. However, it is one of the most harrowing ordeals you'll encounter in the game. Despite this, once you know the solution, you will be able to get the rewards easily.

This is not a traditional way of obtaining a gun, and you'll need to meet an NPC in a specific location and defeat him in a puzzle battle. This article offers a detailed guide to solve the Postulant’s chess puzzle in Remnant 2.

Methods to solve the Postulant’s chess puzzle in Remnant 2

Solving the Puzzle (Image via Gunfire Games)

To participate in the chess puzzle, Remnant 2 players must first find the Postulant, who will be waiting for them at a small table. You can start the puzzle game by encountering this character at Postulant’s Parlor and interacting with them.

At first glance, this tricky game looks like a chess puzzle, but it is actually more of a game of tic-tac-toe that requires you to complete the objective by being the first to line up three wins in a row. There are six pieces on the board. The three white pieces belong to you, and the Postulant plays the black pieces. Your objective is to align it horizontally, vertically, or diagonally in a line.

You must move your pieces according to the Postulant’s responses. You'll be able to move one piece to a space during your turn, and the game will continue until there is a winner. If you win, you'll get an opportunity to secure the Royal Hunting Bow. If not, the NPC will curse you.

You can take on this mission as often as you want, but the Curse status will remove a certain percentage of your health each time you lose.

This version of tic-tac-toe is entirely different, having three pieces instead of one at the start of the game. Since you cannot capture pieces or move them randomly due to a stalemate, it is challenging every single time. This mind game chips away your HP, and you'll likely have to try multiple times before you're able to beat the Postulant and solve the chess puzzle.

Reward for solving the Postulant’s chess puzzle in Remnant 2

Royal Hunting Bow (Image via Gunfire Games)

If you solve the chess puzzle, you will get the Royal Hunting Bow. Here is all there is to know about its stats.

Damage: 80

RPS: 4.3

Magazine size: One

Max ammo: 40

Ideal range: 25 meters

Falloff range: 65 meters

Critical Hit Chance: +10 percent

Weak Spot Damage Bonus: +115 percent

Stagger modifier: +5 percent

Once you defeat the Postulants in a puzzle match, a new room will be unlocked behind you. You can now enter the newly opened room to collect the Royal Hunting Bow in Remnant 2.