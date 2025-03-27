How to solve St. Katherine’s Church murder in Atomfall

The St. Katherine’s Church murder is a side mission in Atomfall that can be highly beneficial, as it occurs early and offers important rewards. First, head to Wyndham Village, the second region accessible after Slatten Dale, where the murder took place.

Atomfall takes a unique approach with multiple endings and no predefined objectives. You must investigate independently, gather clues, and determine the necessary steps to progress.

This article provides a detailed guide to solving the St. Katherine’s Church murder in Atomfall and suggests the best approach to maximize your rewards.

Solving the St. Katherine’s Church murder in Atomfall

To begin this murder mystery, head to Wyndham Village, as mentioned earlier. You can do so by interacting with Nac, a man in Stallen Dale. At the start of the game, when you arrive in Stallen Dale, go left until you find two broken structures. Nac will be in the right one, playing the guitar. After speaking with him, he will reveal the location of Wyndham Village’s entrance. However, you can skip this step and directly go to map coordinates 29.0 E, 79.4 N, on the region's northern edge.

Investigating the Church

St. Katherine’s Church entrance in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Once inside the region, follow the road to locate St. Katherine’s Church (map coordinates 33.0 E, 78.8 N). Inside, you’ll find a girl, Maisie Higgins, stabbed to death, with Vicar McHenry and Pamela Shaw inspecting the scene.

When you interact with Vicar McHenry, he will ask you not to report the murder to the Protocol, insisting the villagers will handle it. Speaking to him or Pamela Shaw doesn’t provide any useful leads. However, searching the corpse reveals a note with a clue pointing to a cottage near Mereview Hotel in Wyndham.

Following clues

Head north, and after crossing the water stream, you’ll find a small cottage on the left, covered in warning signs like “Keep Out”, “Trespassers will be shot”, and more (map coordinates 31.4 E, 82.2 N). The front door is locked from the inside, but you can enter through a side entrance. Inside, you’ll find a note labeled “Recent Movements”, revealing that Vicar McHenry tasked Maisie with keeping an eye on someone, and she had discovered their recent whereabouts.

Follow the clues (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Next, follow the stream until you reach a white camping tent. Beside it, climb the nearby wall. As you climb up, you'll spot a broken structure with a basement entrance to its right. The area is swarming with infected rats, so it's best to avoid them and enter the basement quickly.

Finding out the murderer

Inside, you’ll find yourself in a Brewery Cellar. Look around for a Molotov Cocktail Recipe, which allows you to craft Molotovs. Instead of going right, check the left side for a small crawl space. Inside, you’ll find a chamber with a note titled “Kill the One They Call Maisie”, revealing that the murderer is Morris Wick.

Confronting Morris Wick in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

After identifying the killer, return to the church and confront Vicar McHenry. He will ask you to deal with Morris and inform you that Morris is the shopkeeper of the Village Shop (map coordinates: 33.3 E, 79.9 N).

Confronting Morris Wick

At the shop, you’ll have several choices:

Kill Morris

Report him to the Protocol

Ask him to leave the village

Bargain with him

If you choose the first two options, return to Vicar McHenry, who will reward you with his key. This grants access to his chest, which contains an Atomic Battery.

If you side with Morris, he will reward you with a crafting manual and a Training Stimulant.

Getting all rewards

To acquire all the rewards, use an immortal tactic:

Bargain with Morris first to receive his rewards. Kill Vicar McHenry at the church and loot his key. Open his chest upstairs to obtain the Atomic Battery. Report the murder to Captain Sims at the Village Hall.

By following this method, you can claim all available rewards in this mission.

That covers everything there is to know about how to solve the St. Katherine’s Church murder mystery in Atomfall.

