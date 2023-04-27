How to start New Game+ mode in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the highly anticipated sequel to Respawn Entertainment's fantastic single-player Star Wars adventure, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, is easily one of the biggest releases of 2023. Being a direct sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor shares many similarities, both in terms of its narrative and gameplay.

One of the biggest features to make a return in this highly anticipated sequel is the New Game+ mode, which allows users to replay the story without having to lose the abilities, weapons, upgrades, cosmetics, and more that they earned and unlocked in their previous playthrough of the game.

New Game+ is one of the staple features in most modern single-player action-adventure games and one that massively contributes to the replayability value of these games.

Despite being a feature touted by the developers pre-release, starting the New Game+ mode can be quite a hassle. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to start New Game+ in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Starting the New Game+ mode in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a fairly straightforward process

To start New Game+ in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you need to meet a few prerequisites. To start a new journey via New Game+, it is necessary to have finished the main campaign of the game on any of the starting difficulty presets. You can tackle New Game+ as soon as you finish the main story and the epilogue.

However, it should be noted that starting a New Game+ playthrough will result in you losing your progress in their current playthrough as well as the most recent autosave file.

As such, it is recommended to back up the saved data to the cloud (via PS+ or Xbox Live on consoles and Steam or EA App's cloud synchronization feature on PC) before starting New Game+.

Once you finish the main story, you can start New Game+ by simply selecting "Start New Journey+" from the main menu. The New game+ game mode was added quite late to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, coming as part of the game's May 2020 update.

However, with the upcoming sequel, Respawn Entertainment has made sure to get the New Game+ mode up and running for players from day one.

Although most of the items that you unlock and find throughout your journey as Cal will remain available in the New Game+ run, certain key items will be locked and will only be unlocked via the main story progression.

New game+ mode is also a great way for you to get those collectibles, trophies, and achievements that you might've missed out on during your first playthrough.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is scheduled to release on April 28, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and the EA App).

Poll : 0 votes