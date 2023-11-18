How to start New Game Plus in Immortals of Aveum

Immortals of Aveum's November 16, 2023 patch (1.0.6.0), titled The Echollector update, introduced a bunch of new features to Acendant Studios' shooter RPG. These include multiple performance improvements, QoL changes, four endgame Shatterfanes to get rid of, and, perhaps most importantly, the ability to start New Game Plus.

Immortals of Aveum came out in August 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows, and players have been looking forward to having the New Game+ feature in the title for a long time. This article will cover the steps you must follow to unlock New Game Plus in the title, as well as everything else you must know about it before you commit to the decision.

Steps to start New Game Plus (NG+) in Immortals of Aveum

To kick off New Game Plus in this video game, you must first achieve 100% completion of the story mode. Once you have completed the main game, you must return to Glaivegate. This is the snow-covered area you had visited to complete Mission 16, for which you had to reach the Wall, clear the Battlefield, and then travel to Sandrakk's Ship.

The forge benhind Zendara in Glaivegate (Image via EA)

Once in the area, you must find the new forge behind Zendara. Interact with it to start the New Game Plus. This can be done by pressing the prompted key.

Once you start the process, it will show you the following message:

"New Game Plus allows you to begin a new game with the Spells, Gear, Talents, Arcanum, and Currency you've already collected. Your Augments and unlocked Lore will not be preserved."

If you wish to start an NG+ playthrough, you won't be able to return to the current state of the game, and all your save slots will be overwritten.

How to fix "Immortals of Aveum New Game Plus not working" error

Upon the release of Immortals of Aveum patch 1.0.6.0, many players who had completed the story mode reported an error. This issue prevented them from starting an NG+ since they were seeing a lock instead of the prompted key.

A Community Manager from Electronic Arts also responded to the query on the company's community platform, confirming that the developers were aware of the issue and were investigating it.

Response from EA (Image via EA)

A possible fix appeared to be restarting the Epilogue. However, this would lead to you losing all the progress you made after entering the Epilogue. This includes a reset to all the chests you collected or Shroudfanes you completed.

