How to do a Stepover in FIFA 23?

Among the many skill moves that players can do to bamboozle their opponents in FIFA 23, Stepover is probably one of the most important. While the two-star skill move is easy enough to execute, it's highly efficient in throwing off defenders and creating space in tight positions.

The skill requires minimal effort and has several components which can change its outcome. There are two major variants of the essential skill-move, especially for those low-paced days at the beginning of the FUT season. Depending on the direction in which the right analog stick is used, the player can do it either in the right or left direction.

This guide will explain how you can use a perfectly timed Stepover to dribble past those pesky defenders standing in your way.

A guide to Stepovers in FIFA 23: How to do it, when to do it and why learning it is important

Newcomers in FIFA might find the long list of in-game skill moves daunting, but learning them is going to be one of the biggest boosts to your FIFA skills. The best part is that the skill requires a meager 2 star skill move stat, meaning the vast majority of the players in FIFA 23 will be able to do it with ease.

To execute a complete Stepover while playing FIFA 23, follow these instructions:

You must be controlling a player with at least 2 stars in skill stats. While moving with the player, move your right analog stick towards the player's front and rotate it 90 degrees towards either left or right.

Depending on which direction the analog stick is turned, the player will commit to either a right or left Stepover. Due to the nature of its motion, the skill can be executed in many combinations.

A complete Stepover finishes with the player "stepping over" the ball thrice. However, one can exit the movement after the first step in the opposite direction to gain a significant edge over opponents who may fall for the feint. This can help create space in tight defensive positions and is the primary way people will use their skills online. Here's how to do a Stepover Feint:

While executing a right Stepover with your right analog stick, use the left analog stick to change the movement of the ball towards the left or vice versa.

There is another whole set of skills called Reverse Stepovers which are executed exactly as they sound. Here's how to execute a proper reverse version of the skill:

You must be controlling a player with at least 2 stars in skill stats. While moving the player, move your right analog stick to the player's left or right side and then bring towards the front.

Why is it so important to master?

Skill moves such as this are easy to learn and surprisingly not that difficult to master. Of course, high-level defenders who use the latest defensive mechanics to the best of their abilities will be able to see through these skill moves. See guide to the brand new defensive features in FIFA 23 for more info.

Early during the early FUT season, where high-paced players are in short supply, skill moves such as these are highly effective in bypassing defenders without needing good dribblers. In fact, other than a few extremely low-rated goalkeepers, almost every player in the game should be able to execute the skill in question without any problems.

Also, a popular complaint against FIFA 23 in its early days is that it feels sluggish and clunky. Pace has always been the in-game meta in the FIFA series, so the apparent change has irked some people. However, that does mean skill moves such as Stepover are back in business.

FIFA 23 early access went live back in September 27 so Standard Edition owners need all the help they can get to catch up. Here is a guide to the brand new set-piece mechanics to score goals from free kicks and penalties.

