How to still redeem League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 tokens even after expiry

The League of Legends 2022 Star Guardian event was not as successful as the players or developers would have liked. During a highly-anticipated celebration, the event was marred by bugs that did not allow players to redeem the rewards they had painstakingly earned after completing missions.

This made Riot Games extend the end-time of the event by a considerable period. In light of the community backlash, they even offered additional rewards to players affected by the bugs.

Riot Games Support @RiotSupport [LoL/TFT] Star Guardian tokens were disabled yesterday in preparation for Steel Valkyries launch. If you had unspent Star Guardian tokens, submit a ticket by September 7, 11:59 PM PT and we'll help unlock your rewards!



However, the event finally ended on August 24, 2022, with the onset of patch 12.16, which introduced a significant amount of balance updates centered around pro-play, the Udyr rework, and the Steel Valkyries 2022 event.

The Steel Valkyries will replace Star Guardians, whose rewards and missions expire with a new update. While the event has ended, Riot Games has confirmed that players will still be able to redeem their Star Guardian tokens and obtain event-exclusive rewards.

Redeeming League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 tokens post-event-end

Riot Support has revealed that although the Star Guardian 2022 event ended a couple of days ago, players with an excess amount of tokens will still be able to use them to get their hands on more rewards.

The developer has mentioned in the tweet that,

“Star Guardian tokens were disabled yesterday in preparation for Steel Valkyries launch. If you had unspent Star Guardian tokens, submit a ticket by September 7, 11:59 PM PT and we'll help unlock your rewards!”

The service will be available until the first week of September. League of Legends players will be required to submit a request on their official support website only if they have excess tokens remaining from the event.

Upon doing so, Riot Games will look into ways to help them get the rewards they cannot attain while Star Guardian 2022 is still alive.

League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 is not live

The Starguardians 2022 will not be replaced by the new Steel Valkyries event, which has introduced a plethora of new champion cosmetics to the existing skin line. While players can get their hands on the tokens upon completing the free missions, those who have purchased the Event Pass for 1,650 RP will have more drops to unlock. They will be automatically rewarded 200 tokens and four Steel Valkyries 2022 Orbs.

Apart from the Event Pass, League of Legends fans will also be eligible to purchase the event-exclusive bundle, which will contain the following loot:

All the rewards present in the Event Pass

Janna Champion Shard

Cyber Halo Janna skin

Cyber Halo Janna icon

The Steel Valkyries 2022 event is expected to last a fortnight, ending on September 8, 2022. However, the tokens acquired through the event will be valid for an additional month and will only expire after October 3, 2022.

Hopefully, the new event will not witness the same level of bugs that the Star Guardians 2022 did.

