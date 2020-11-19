Dead Ops Arcade is back in Black Ops Cold War with its third edition.

Dead Ops Arcade often goes overlooked, but Black Ops Cold War Zombies players definitely need to check it out. It is fun break from the intense Multiplayer and typical Zombies modes.

Dead Ops Arcade 3 is just like the previous two entries regarding how it works. It gives players a top down view, infinite ammo, and plenty of Zombies to shred through.

Dead Ops Arcade 3 may seem like the easier Zombies mode in Black Ops Cold War, but those who underestimate it, are doomed to fail.

How to survive Dead Ops 3 Arcade in Black Ops Cold War

Teamwork

It is easy to try and be a hero in Dead Ops 3 Arcade . Don't.

Stay near the rest of the team, concentrate fire, and get the job done. Fighting near a downed teammate will shorten the revive time. Fighting near an alive teammate makes it easier to keep them alive and revive if they do get downed.

This Black Ops Cold War mode is a game of survival, and the best way to do that is undoubtedly together.

Save Items

Bombs, boosts, and even weapons are very tempting to use at the wrong time. Save them for a necessary moment. These resources are vital and should be treated as such.

If a weapon is picked up, use it on Zombies. Don't waste it by pre-firing a corridor where nothing may come. Don't use bombs and boosts when teammates can help escape a sticky situation. This mode, like the normal Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode, is all about timing.

Pay Attention

The biggest tip anyone can give for Dead Ops 3 Arcade in Black Ops Cold War is to pay attention. Zombies can come from just about anywhere.

There are hidden rooms and treasures to plunder. There are useful items that could end up being left behind. Simply pay close attention to the game and what is happening. It is really that easy.

Getting distracted is the number one way to succumb to the horde of the undead.