How did Sykkuno get his name? Tracing the origins of the YouTuber's iconic tag

Sykkuno is one of the most prominent YouTube streamers who recently made the jump from Twitch. Despite not being officially affiliated with any organization, the American creator has become quite popular for his good-natured demeanor on livestreams.

After getting into streaming in 2019 from producing commentary videos on YouTube for some time, Sykkuno exploded in popularity with Among Us. Thousands flocked to his streams to see him play with other creators such as Disguised Toast, Valkyrae, and Corpse Husband. This article will go over how he got his iconic name.

"Sounded funny": Sykkuno talks about the reason for picking his streamer tag

Surprisingly, the 31-year-old American creator may be a streaming sensation, but not a lot about his personal life is known to the public. He hails from Southern California, where he was born to Chinese-Vietnamese parents, and has lived mostly in Nevada. That said, he discussed the origin of his streamer tag with his audience while streaming Minecraft back in 2020.

The moment occurred at the 40-second mark of the video above, just after he was asked by someone in chat about the name of his pet Bichon Frise, Bimbus. The creator explained that unlike the origin of streamer tags or in-game names of some other people, his was not really thought-out and was given randomly based on how funny it sounded at the time:

“I’ll be totally honest, guys. People ask me a lot of things like, ‘how did you come up with the name Sykkuno? How did you come up with the name Bimbus?' The answer is always, I just randomly thought of it, and it sounded funny."

Furthermore, he lamented the fact that the name has no "cool" meaning or connection to his actual name, which is quite common in the industry. Names such as Pokimane are, after all, clever puns and portmanteaus. But it appears no such novelty can be found in his dog's name either:

"I wish I had some cool story or it meant something, but, I just. I really wish there was some cool meaning to it, but to be completely honest, I just thought Bimbus sounded funny and it was kind of cute sounding and it was a cute dog. I though Sykkuno sounded cool, so I went with Sykkuno and that's pretty much the entirety of it."

As mentioned before, he is not that open with his audience about his real identity and he only started using face cam after almost a year of streaming on Twitch.

Fans still have no clue what his full name is. However, there is reasonable evidence to believe that his first name is Thomas, which came from a slip-up caused by Offline TV member Quarterjade, who accidentally called him Thomas on a broadcast.

Sykkuno's career may have started with League of Legends videos on YouTube. But he exploded in popularity during the Among Us era due to his collaborations with big streamers such as Pokimane, Valkyrae, and others.

He was also part of the streamer group that played Among Us with AOC, and now plays a variety of games with friends, ranging from shooters like Valorant to titles like Fall Guys.

