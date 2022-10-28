How to take better screenshots in Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3 was released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022, and is the third entry in the beloved franchise. In it, fans return to play as the alluring Umbral Witch, and battle through a mysterious man-made evil across multiple locations and worlds.

The signature gun-kata combat returns once more, and Bayonetta battles her way through waves of enemies, including alternate versions of other Umbral Witches from various universes.

A Photo mode is almost a prerequisite for games nowadays. It allows players to capture their favorite moments from the title whenever they wish to. Some even enable extra functionality in photo modes, such as allowing fans to zoom in on the image, adjust the contrast, apply special filters, poses, and more.

A guide to taking screenshots in Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3 features a huge improvement over the prior games, both in visuals and gameplay. However, it is still constrained by the limitations of the consoles' hardware, and some sacrifices had to be made to retain the silky smooth 60 FPS in combat.

The image can appear pixelated with lower resolution textures than what would be expected of next-gen consoles in 2022. While the built-in photo mode of Bayonetta 3 does a decent job of taking screenshots, a few simple tweaks can be made to further improve upon the images:

Make sure to pause the game by pressing the + button.

Select Photo Mode under the main menu.

Adjust the Focal Length, Aperture, and Zoom as desired.

Press the A button to enable the Light Position option to adjust lighting on the subject.

You can press the Y button to enter the Detail Menu to adjust the image properties.

The game mostly features dark environments, so it is a good idea to adjust the Brightness and Exposure accordingly in order to compensate.

Increase Brightness as per your liking.

Increase Saturation if you want more vibrant colors on your screenshot.

It is recommended to also increase the Exposure as well.

Set the Motion Blur slider to the left. Keeping it disabled is integral for less blurry images.

Chromatic aberration can be adjusted as desired, although we would recommend leaving it at the default value.

Turn down sharpness to 0 to avoid a worse-looking image.

Similarly, turn down Film Grain all the way down to the minimum value. You do not want grainy looking images.

Also, do not forget to turn off Vignette entirely for best results.

Now simply press the + button, followed by the screenshot button to take and save your screenshot, which can then be accessed in the Album in the game's menu. You can then select, manage, and share your screenshots as desired.

Alternatively, if you are in a bit of a rush, you can always opt to simply press the dedicated screenshot button on your Nintendo Switch for a faster but much less awe-inducing image capture.

These steps should easily help players capture their favorite moments of Bayonetta 3 in crystal-clear clarity.

