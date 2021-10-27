How to take photos for Ruin Murals in Genshin Impact: Locations and walkthrough

With the introduction of Tsurumi Island, Genshin Impact has added several new world quests for players to complete.

In one of those new world quests, "The Saga of Mr. Forgetful," players are tasked with photographing six Ruin Murals in the Shirikoro Peak underground. One can earn 20 Primogems and two furnishing blueprints by completing this quest.

This article shows the locations for the Ruin Murals, thereby guiding Genshin Impact players through this new world quest.

How to complete "The Saga of Mr. Forgetful" in Genshin Impact

To unlock "The Saga of Mr. Forgetful," Genshin Impact players must first complete "Octave of the Maushiro." After finishing this chapter in the "Through the Mists" questline, they may speak to Roald on Tsurumi Island.

Speaking to Roald on Tsurumi Island (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Roald first asks for 10 Fluorescent Fungi, which should be an easy commission since they grow all over Tsurumi Island. Once Roald has his mushrooms, he explains that pictures of some Ruin Murals would be a huge contribution to the Adventurers' Guild's field of academia.

With that, the Traveler has their quest. Genshin Impact players will need to use the Kamera to photograph six murals in the Shirikoro Peak ruins. The locations of these murals are shown below:

Ruin Mural location 1

First Ruin Mural location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ruin Mural on the ceiling (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the Shirikoro Peak ruins, there's one staircase that leads down to a Thunderbird image engraved in a wall. If they haven't already, Genshin Impact players should use the Peculiar Pinion device here to reveal a hidden pathway.

Beyond the wall, they may find a Ruin Mural above an Electro arrow puzzle. Staring up at the ceiling and taking a picture here will complete one of the six Ruin Mural tasks.

Ruin Mural location 2

Second Ruin Mural location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ruin Mural near the torches (Image via Genshin Impact)

Past the first circular entrance in the Shirikoro Peak ruins, a Ruin Mural is ahead and off to the left. Players can easily find this mural painted on a wall near some torches.

Ruin Mural location 3

Third Ruin Mural location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ruin Mural past the second entrance (Image via Genshin Impact)

Continuing past the circle-shaped entrance, a similar door is on the other side of the room. After players solve the puzzle to unlock this door, they may find a Ruin Mural directly to their right.

Ruin Mural locations 4-6

Location of three Ruin Murals (Image via Genshin Impact)

Room with three Ruin Murals (Image via Genshin Impact)

The three remaining Ruin Murals are all in the same room, each covering a different wall. After proceeding through the first circular entrance, the room with the murals is to the right.

With all six pictures of the Ruin Murals, the players are ready to return to Roald. The adventurer will examine the photos and relate them to the history of Tsurumi Island. "The Saga of Mr. Forgetful" ends here, with players collecting a handful of rewards from the NPC.

