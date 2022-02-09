How to take and view a screenshot in Lost Ark

Lost Ark will leave players with exciting memories that can be kept forever with its innovative Selfie Mode.

Not everyone knows how to screenshot a game from their computer or constantly record to save their gameplay. That makes the addition of Selfie Mode a lifesaver for some.

Selfie Mode is the only way to take an in-game screenshot other than your keyboard controls. It will center around your character at all times, and the photos can be viewed on your system's hard drive.

How to use Selfie Mode in Lost Ark

Selfie Mode screenshots will remove all UI and only show the character and world (Image via Smilegate)

Selfie Mode is located underneath the minimap in the top right corner of the screen. There are several icons under the map, one of them being a camera. That is where you'll find Selfie Mode.

Holding down the left mouse button and moving the mouse will let you spin your Lost Ark character around. The right mouse button rotates the camera. The WASD keys move it around, and the scroll wheel zooms in and out.

The mode allows your character to emote, putting them in a pose of your choice before you screenshot the final product. Hit the Print Screen key on your keyboard, and the picture will be taken.

Additionally, on Windows, you can press the Windows Key, Shift, and S all at the same time to crop a screenshot. That or the Print Screen key outside of Selfie Mode will capture the entire window.

How to view screenshots taken in Lost Ark

Whether you used Selfie Mode and the Print Screen key, Windows+Shift+S, or took a screenshot through Steam with the F12 key, all of your pictures will end up in the same folder.

The game automatically creates a new folder when the first screenshot is taken. Go to the game's files on your computer or Steam if you purchased it through that store.

In your Steam Library, right-click on the game, select Manage, then choose Browse Local Files. Open up EFGame, and you'll see the Screenshots folder with all of your images there.

